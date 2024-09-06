The athletics world is abuzz with anticipation as the 14th meeting of the 2024 Diamond League kicks off today at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. As the penultimate event of the season, the Zurich Diamond League offers athletes a final opportunity to secure their spots in the Diamond League Final in Brussels. However, one notable absence has raised eyebrows in the javelin throw community: India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra.

Also Read: From Cristiano Ronaldo To Robert Lewandowski: Top 10 Footballers With Most Career Goals - In Pics

Why Is Neeraj Chopra Opting Out of the Zurich Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin sensation, will not be participating in the Zurich Diamond League 2024. This decision comes despite his impressive second-place finish in Lausanne, where he threw a season-best 89.49 meters. With this performance, Chopra has effectively cemented his position in the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

Currently ranked third in the overall standings, Chopra's absence from Zurich is strategic rather than a sign of concern. His current ranking assures him a spot in the Brussels final, as athletes only need to be in the top six to qualify. This move allows Chopra to rest and prepare for the season’s culminating event without risking any potential injury or fatigue.

What Can We Expect from the Zurich Diamond League?

Despite Chopra’s absence, Zurich promises to be a thrilling spectacle for athletics enthusiasts. The event features a lineup of Olympic stars and top contenders across various disciplines.

In the women's 100 meters, Julian Alfred of Saint Lucia, the surprise gold medallist from Paris 2024, will be competing against Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States. Richardson, who secured silver in Paris, will be making her first appearance since the Games and is expected to deliver a strong performance.

The men’s 1500 meters will see a star-studded field with all three Paris 2024 medallists – Cole Hocker of the US, Josh Kerr of Great Britain, and Yared Nuguse of the US – alongside Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway. Ingebrigtsen, the Diamond League points leader and fourth-place finisher at the Paris Games, will be a key contender.

In the men’s 400 meters hurdles, Karsten Warholm of Norway, the Paris 2024 silver medallist and winner of the Diamond League Silesia leg, will face stiff competition from Alison Dos Santos of Brazil. This race promises to be one of the highlights of the event.

When and Where Can You Watch the Zurich Diamond League 2024?

For fans eager to catch all the action from Zurich, the Diamond League meeting will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network in India. The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST. Additionally, live streaming will be available on JioCinema, ensuring that viewers across the country can enjoy the thrilling performances as they unfold.

What’s Next for Neeraj Chopra?



Chopra’s strategic choice to skip Zurich underscores his confidence and focus on the Brussels final. This decision allows him to refine his technique and ensure peak performance for the season’s final showdown. As he gears up for the Diamond League Final, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Chopra can end the season on a high note and add another prestigious accolade to his illustrious career.