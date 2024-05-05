The Indian wrestling world is reeling from a major controversy involving one of its biggest stars - Bajrang Punia. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for refusing to provide a urine sample during the Olympic trials in Sonipat in March 2024.

Punia's Defiance and NADA's Action

The incident occurred on March 10th when NADA doping control officers approached Punia for an out-of-competition test after his semifinal loss at the trials. Shockingly, the 29-year-old grappler refused to comply, storming off the premises. This forced NADA to report the matter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as a potential anti-doping violation.

After due process, NADA issued a notice to Punia on April 23rd, asking him to explain his stance by May 7th. With no response forthcoming, the agency had no choice but to provisionally suspend him from all competitions pending a final disciplinary hearing.

Punia Cries Foul Over 'Faulty' Kits

The wrestler has now broken his silence, lashing out at NADA over alleged discrepancies in their testing process. In a video statement, Punia claimed he refused the test as the doping control officers had brought along expired sample collection kits. "I never refused to give my sample. I requested them to first answer me about the expired kit they had brought earlier to take my sample, and then take the dope test," Punia asserted.

He further threatened legal action through his lawyer for what he deems an unjust suspension over "faulty" equipment.

Fallout for Paris Olympics Berth

The provisional suspension has cast a cloud over Punia's prospects of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While he lost the 65kg trials to youngster Sujeet Kalal, the Tokyo bronze medalist was expected to get another shot through a second round of trials against Kalal after the World Qualifiers in May.

However, with his participation now disallowed until the disciplinary hearing concludes, Punia may miss the crucial event that would have decided India's Olympic entry in his weight class. This compounds the troubles for one of India's biggest medal hopes after the protracted crisis in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over allegations of sexual misconduct against its former chief.

United World Wrestling, the global governing body, is keeping a close watch on the escalating situation. A lengthy ban for the established star could severely dent India's wrestling aspirations at the Paris Games.

Restoring Credibility

The Punia incident has brought the integrity of India's anti-doping machinery under scrutiny once again. While the wrestler's grievances deserve a fair hearing, a zero-tolerance policy is imperative to uphold the sanctity of the anti-doping code.