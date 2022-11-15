topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Big boost for Novak Djokovic, Australian government likely to make massive rule change - Check Details

The 34-year-old Djokovic was initially given medical exemption by the Victorian state and Melbourne authorities for competing in the Australian Open 2022 after he declared that he had COVID-19 in December last year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Big boost for Novak Djokovic, Australian government likely to make massive rule change - Check Details

The Australian Government reportedly overturned their previous decision by allowing tennis star Novak Djokovic to play in the 2023 Australian Open. In January 2022 the then Australian government revoked Djokovic's visa due to his uncertain covid-19 vaccine status. Although Djokovic won a temporary reprieve in the federal circuit court, the then immigration minister, Alex Hawke decided to cancel his visa.

Also Read: Watch: This day that year, Sachin made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989

Now, Guardian Australia understands the immigration minister, Andrew Giles will give Djokovic a visa, overturning a three-year ban that accompanied the decision by the previous government to cancel his visa on the eve of the 2022 open. Djokovic told reporters after winning his opening match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday night that he had heard "nothing official yet" from the Australian government.

"We are waiting," he said. "They are communicating with the government of Australia. That's all I can tell you for now." Earlier on Tuesday the director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, expressed optimism that the Serbian tennis star would be allowed into Australia to compete.

"There's a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing," Tiley said. "I don't think there should be any preferential treatment for anyone. But I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time that they need to book their flights and come in, including Novak. "That's entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing.

The 34-year-old Djokovic was initially given medical exemption by the Victorian state and Melbourne authorities for competing in the Australian Open 2022 after he declared that he had COVID-19 in December last year. The winner of nine Australian Open men's singles titles Djokovic initially had his visa annulled on January 14 by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who had used his discretionary powers to cancel the visa given to Djokovic.

Live Tv

Novak DjokovicNovak Djokovic news updateNovak Djokovic newsNovak Djokovic updateNovak Djokovic covidNovak Djokovic covid vaccineAustralian Open 2023Australian Open 2023 news updateAustralian Open 2023 newsAustralian Open 2023 update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal