हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Laureus Sports Awards

Novak Djokovic, Simone Biles win top Laureus awards

Djokovic and Biles, were simultaneously crowned as Sportsman and woman of the year awards, at the annual Laureus World Sports Awards.

Novak Djokovic, Simone Biles win top Laureus awards
Image Courtesy: Reuters

World number one Tennis player Novak Djokovic crowned a winning return to the courts after surgery with the Laureus 'Sportsman of the year award,' while American gymnast Simone Biles won the 'Sportswoman of the year prize.'

Serbian Djokovic, who 12 months ago had elbow surgery, won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2018, before lifting this year's Australian Open crown, to add to his tally of Grand Slam singles titles and reclaim top spot in the rankings.

With his record seventh crown at Melbourne Park, Djokovic moved ahead of Pete Sampras into third on the men's all-time list of Grand Slam title winners (15), just two behind Rafa Nadal. Roger Federer is still out in front with 20.

"I did think about leaving tennis. I did not find myself in a good balance. It took me several months to find that purpose and meaning again. This award reflects and symbolises this journey. Reflecting on the journey it seems like a fairytale story," Djokovic said.

Multiple Olympic champion Biles, in November became the all-time leading world gymnastics championship gold medal winner with a record 14 golds.

With 20 overall medals at the worlds, Biles, who has also won four Olympic golds, tied Russia's Svetlana Khorkina for the most by a female gymnast in world championships competition.

Her all-around world title was her fourth, also a record.

The comeback of the year award was handed to US golfer Tiger Woods, who silenced even his harshest critics when he earned what some consider to be one of the greatest victories of his career at last year's Tour Championship season finale.

Woods, who collected the last of his 14 majors at the 2008 US Open, has had plenty of health-related setbacks, having to endure several knee and back surgeries and his career seemed to be nearing its end in 2017.

Japan's world number one women's tennis player Naomi Osaka, who lifted her first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year and went on to claim the 2019 Australian Open, won the breakthrough of the year award.

Tags:
Laureus Sports AwardsTennisGymnasticsGolfNovak DjokovicSimone BilesTiger Woods
Next
Story

Boxing great Mary Kom named brand ambassador of PUMA

Must Watch

PT3M8S

5W1H: MP's Jhabua district decides not to export tomatoes to Pakistan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close