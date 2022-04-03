NXP AIM India launches Smart Car Race Design Challenge 2.0 for Indian Engineering Students

NXP India, one of the biggest R&D centers for NXP Semiconductors and a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, is pleased to announce the ‘Smart Car Race Design Challenge Season 2.0’ in association with Time Of Sports, an India-based University Engagement Group & India Licensee for Formula1 Car Races in Schools.

The participants will be competing for the most sought-after internship opportunities, mentoring by industry leaders and Rs 3 Lakh worth cash prizes. Smart Car Race Design Challenge 2.0 on AIM platform will be focusing on the most up-to-date technologies such as AI/ML Algorithm, Sensor, Motion Detection, Computer Vision, Image Processing etc. Students are invited to create a car prototype and race it on virtual tracks on Gazebo simulator avoiding dynamic obstacles like moving cars, walking human beings, signal for start-stop, etc.

The Smart Car Race Design Challenge is the competition organized under flagship platform ‘Artificial Intelligence In Mobility’ (AIM), launched exclusively for university engineering students first in January 2021. The AIM platform is created to build a collaborative connectivity with Academia, promote R&D culture among students, develop problem-solving attitude, make innovators of tomorrow and create career opportunities for the young cohort and make them industry ready in the field of Next Gen Semiconductors and Smart Embedded System Design, through real life future system design challenges.

The Season 1 of Smart Car Race Design Challenge was a big hit and witnessed participation from 87 Universities from 24 states in India, 950+ registrations for Design Challenge, 750+ webinar training attendees and 450+ active participation on Discord for project brainstorming.

While launching season 2 of Smart Car Design Challenge, Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors said, “The Season 1 was a great experience. It put the spotlight on the rich young engineering talent India possess and their innumerable caliber when provided with right opportunity and platform. With the Season 2 we are looking forward to the same enthusiasm, passion for experiments and creative thinking bringing forth innovative technology on the car racetrack. Industry and Academia play a vital role in strengthening the Indian technology ecosystem and NXP is committed to this cause.”

Yashraj Singh, Founder & CEO- Time of Sports said, “After the grand success of the first season it is only with pleasure that we are bringing back this esteemed platform of opportunities for our youth. With this platform we aim to act as a catalyst for the upcoming brightest of minds in attaining their full potential and conquering the engineering world. Competitive nature of the challenge along with the right mentoring from industry leaders will provide direction to the searing passion of the participants, making them ready to face the world and be Industry Ready.”