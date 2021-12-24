हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
fencing

Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi receives Rs 8.16 lakh to compete in four FIE World Cups

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi receives an amount of Rs 8.16 lakhs to participate in four international fencing events.

Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi receives Rs 8.16 lakh to compete in four FIE World Cups
India's first fencer Bhavani Devi.(Source: Twitter)

India's first-ever Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi is set to take part in four international competitions in the next calendar year after the Sports Ministry sanctioned an amount of Rs 8.16 lakh to facilitate her participation in the events.

According to a ministry statement, the amount was sanctioned via the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) scheme.

Bhavani, who won her first-round individual sabre event before going down in the Round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, will be taking part at a training camp in Tbilisi, Georgia from January 4, before competing at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) World Cup in the same city from January 14 to 16. She will then be competing at the World Cup in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, scheduled from January 28 to 29.

Bhavani, currently ranked 55 in the world in the individual women's sabre category, will also participate at the following FIE World Cups in Greece and Belgium from March 4 to 5 and March 18 to 19, respectively.

The Sports Ministry, earlier this year, had approved an ACTC amount of Rs 3 crore to the Fencing Association of India (FAI) for the financial year 2021-22, until March 2022

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
fencingIndia FencingBhavani DeviOlympianOlympics
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: Wishes pour in for 'Golden Boy' as he turns 24

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Bollywood Breaking: Sushmita Sen announces break-up with Rohman Shawl