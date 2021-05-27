Olympic champion Sushil Kumar attacking wrestler with stick in Delhi, photo goes viral

A photo of two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who is currently under Delhi Police's custody for his alleged involvement in the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana, is doing rounds on the internet.

In the photo, which is slightly grainy, the prime suspect in the case Sushil along with his associates are seen hitting the victim with sticks.

It is being reported that the visual is from the night of May 4-5, when Sushil along with associates kidnapped the victim and brought him to New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. After which the accused launched a brutal assault on Sagar and his friends, which resulted in the former's death.

What do we know so far?

It has been reported that Sushil along with his associates were involved in a deadly brawl with the victim and his friends over a property dispute.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against the Olympic champion, who after initially denying his involvment from the crime, went missing.

After an operation to nab the wrestler, which went for almost two weeks, Sushil was finally pinned by the Delhi Police on Sunday morning.

Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Meanwhile, four associates of the Olympic medallist were arrested by the police on Tuesday night. The accused have been identified as Bhupender (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24), residents of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Manjeet (29), a native of Rohtak district, the police said.

The arrested are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and were nabbed from Delhi's Kanjhawala area. The arrests were made by the team of Special Staff of Rohini district of the Delhi Police on a tip off.

- with PTI inputs