An audio in which someone can be heard 'snoring' disrupted Arshad Nadeem's video post on social media from which he intended to wish his country and his fans a happy Independence Day. Pakistan's Golden Boy scripted history at the Paris Olympics 2024 in world athletics by winning a gold medal. In recent times, since his success at the Olympics, Nadeem has been at the center of some funny incidents back home since he returned.

"On Pakistan's Independence Day, I appeal to the people of Pakistan to take a pledge on this day that we stay united," Nadeem said, delivering a passionate message. "Like how on August 8th after I bagged gold at the Paris Olympics we witnessed a wave of joy not only in Pakistan but among Pakistanis worldwide. I wish you stand by me and, like how I have changed my profile pictures on social media for August 14th stating 'United we stand,' I want all of you to stand with me and change your profile pictures. Let's show the world that 'United we stand.'"

Realizing that the snoring sound was noticeable, Arshad quickly deleted the video and uploaded a new one without the sound. However, before he could remove the original video, it went viral on social media, leaving fans in stitches. (Pakistan’s Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem Receives Unique Gift: Buffalo From His Father-In-Law)

Checkout the reactions here:

Arshad Nadeem asking Pakistani awaam to rise up while there is guy snoring in the background. Poetic pic.twitter.com/9wqpiqrFtZ August 14, 2024

So Arshad Nadeem dropped a vid on Instagram, and there's someone snoring in the background. The replies are pic.twitter.com/lzSHfpWtz8 (@sunflowerbbyx_) August 13, 2024

In the latest video of Arshad Nadeem, someone is snoring in the background

That someone is our nation (@MYUwrites) August 14, 2024

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif honoured Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem with a PKR 100 million cheque and a four-wheeler with the registration number plate "PAK 92.97," as reported by Geo News. In the men's javelin throw final, Arshad set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, winning the gold medal and defeating his rival, Neeraj Chopra.

Maryam Nawaz presented the cheque to Arshad on Tuesday in his hometown, Mian Channu. She also awarded him an additional cheque for PKR 5 million. Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik, and MPA Sania Ashiq were present at the event.

Maryam Nawaz met Arshad's mother, Razia Parveen, congratulating her on her son's success and having a lengthy conversation with her, Geo News reported.

Following his triumph at the Paris Olympics, Arshad received a hero's welcome upon arriving at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday. His family, along with provincial and federal ministers, greeted him with a memorable welcome, including a water cannon salute. (Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Felicitates Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker, Presents Rs 10 Lakhs Cheque)

Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima, and Khawaja Saad Rafique were among those who welcomed Arshad at the airport.

The 27-year-old athlete won Pakistan's first Olympic medal since the 1992 Barcelona Games and its first in an individual sport. Arshad Nadeem's historic gold throw of 92.97 meters set a new Olympic record, surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada's Anderson Peters won bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters. Last week, President Asif Ali Zardari directed that Arshad be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's second-highest civilian award. Additionally, a special postage stamp themed 'Azm-e-Istehkam' was issued by the federal government in his honour. (With ANI Inputs)