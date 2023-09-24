Bollywdood actress Parineeti Chopra is set to get married to politician-fiance Raghav Chadha on September 24, Sunday, in the beautiful city of Udaipur in Rajasthan. The bride and the groom along with the guests had arrived in Udaipur, a day before the marriage. Parineeti and Raghav hosted a Sangeet party for the friends on Saturday and the wedding is likely to be organised on Sunday evening.

India's tennis great Sania Mirza, who is a close friend of Parineeti, made a lovely social media post for bride-to-be Parineeti. In her Instagram story, Sania shared a beautiful pic that reflected the close bond between them. Sania also wrote: "Congratulations beautiful girl (Heart emoji). My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi." In the pic, Parineeti is giving a big hug to Sania.

Check out Sania's post on Parineeti's wedding with Raghav Chadha here:

The guest list also includes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also attend the wedding of Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha. Sania had also gone to Udaipur to be a part of the wedding.

The wedding, as per reports, will start with festivities on Sunday. The chuda ceremony will take place in the grand Maharaja Suite. Not to forget, the star-studded couple had a haldi ceremony on Saturday morning.

A video has gone viral on internet in which one can see Raghav and Parineeti tapping to the tunes of DJ Navraj Hans at their Sangeet Ceremony. One can also see Bhagwant Mann enjoying the evening dedicated to the lovebirds Raghav and Parineeti.

Even CM Kejriwal can be seen present at the Sangeet ceremony wearing a blue shirt and a black pant. Bhagwant is wearing a white kurta pyjama at the wedding. In case you did not know, Raghav and Parineeti exchanged rings on May 13 this year Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

Parineeti and Raghav have been friends, as per reports, for many years. They had met first each other in London as they studied together in the same college.