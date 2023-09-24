The much-talked-about and high-profile wedding of celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is all set to take place on September 24 in the picturesque city of Udaipur. The star-studded grand wedding ceremonies are attended by several influential figures from the B-Town and political circuit including Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, actor Bhagyashree among others.

On Sunday morning, the festivities is expected to kick off with Parineeti's chuda ceremony at the opulent Maharaja Suite, just before the wedding ceremony.On Saturday, the couple had a Haldi ceremony in the morning, which was followed by a hearty welcome lunch named 'Blooms and Bites.'

Celebrities like Karan Johar, tennis player Sania Mirza, designer Manish Malhotra are also expected to grace the events with their presence. Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot on September 24.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged the rings in a private ceremony on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

As per media years, the couple knew each other for several years before they began dating.

