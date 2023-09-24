LIVE | Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha Wedding Updates: Couple's First Photos From 90-Themed Sangeet Ceremony Out
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to exchange the vows in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023.
Trending Photos
The much-talked-about and high-profile wedding of celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is all set to take place on September 24 in the picturesque city of Udaipur. The star-studded grand wedding ceremonies are attended by several influential figures from the B-Town and political circuit including Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, actor Bhagyashree among others.
On Sunday morning, the festivities is expected to kick off with Parineeti's chuda ceremony at the opulent Maharaja Suite, just before the wedding ceremony.On Saturday, the couple had a Haldi ceremony in the morning, which was followed by a hearty welcome lunch named 'Blooms and Bites.'
Celebrities like Karan Johar, tennis player Sania Mirza, designer Manish Malhotra are also expected to grace the events with their presence. Parineeti and Raghav will be tying the knot on September 24.
Parineeti and Raghav exchanged the rings in a private ceremony on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.
As per media years, the couple knew each other for several years before they began dating.
Find the latest news headlines on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha here.
Also Read: Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Looks You Can Add To Your Trousseau- IN PICS
Parineeti Chopra exuded bride-to-be glow as she arrived in Udaipur in a stylish red attire for her wedding with Raghav Chadha. Here are some of her best bridal outfits, which you can add to your wedding trousseau.
READ FULL REPORT
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple's First Pics Sangeet Out
Singer Navraj Hans, who performed at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 90s theme Sangeet party held in Udaipur on Saturday, shared a picture of the duo from the ceremony in a now-deleted post. The couple hosted a grand Sangeet ceremony for their guests in Udaipur on Saturday night.
#ParineetiRaghavWedding
Parineeti-Raghav wedding: First pics of the couple from their sangeet out
.#ParineetiRaghavWedding pic.twitter.com/gyOOLsO1ir
— Hariprasad tatawat (@hariprasadtata3) September 24, 2023
Couple To Have Dreamy White Wedding?
According to Financial Express, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will have a pearl white-themed wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The ceremonies will begin with the jaimala scheduled at 3.30 pm followed by Pheras at 4.00pm.
Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha Wedding: Guest List, Varmala, Pheras Time
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chadha, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are all set to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. The guests have started to arrive to join the couple in their celebrations. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Parineeti's cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra on whether she will attend or skip her cousin's wedding.
READ FULL REPORT
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Big Fat Wedding Today
The star-studded wedding ceremony of Parineet Chopra and Raghav Chadha will take place in Udaipur on Sunday. The couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur on Saturday.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Manish Malhotra To Reach Udaipur Shortly
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is expected to land Udaipur at 3.45 pm on Sunday to attend the wedding ceremony of Parineet Chopra and Raghav Chadha.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Check Guest List
The wedding festivities of the power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are in full swing, celebrity guests such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, and Aditya Thackeray will be reaching Udaipur on the day of the wedding i.e. September 24, states the new portal report.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple Trends On Internet
Soon-To-Be wed Parieeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are trending on social media, ahead of thei big fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur. The guests are flying in to join in the celebrations. As the countdown to their wedding continues, the couple's joint hashtag #RagNeeti is trending across social media platforms. Several fans have shared mushy moments of the duo from their engagement bash, which took place on May 18 in Delhi.
That kiss _
Throwback to their engagement _ _ ceremony. #ParineetiChopra #RaghavChadha #ParineetiRaghavWedding #ScrollandPlay pic.twitter.com/TsRQCcGdmz
— Scroll & Play (@scrollandplay) September 23, 2023
#WATCH : Parineeti Chopra was seen singing 'Laung Gawacha' for fiance Raghav Chadha at her engagement ceremony.#ParineetiRaghavWedding #ParineetiChopra #raghavparineetiwedding #RaghavChadha #RaghavParineetiKiShaadi #Raghneeti #Bollywood #bollywoodactress #LatestNews_ pic.twitter.com/Lq9TaPuXlm
— upuknews (@upuknews1) September 23, 2023
Today is #ParineetiRaghavWedding Day !!!
All the best to our #BollyPoli couple ___
Lots of love ______#raghavparineetiwedding #RaghavParineetiKiShaadi #ParineetiChopra #ParineetiChopraFilmathon #RaghavParineeti pic.twitter.com/IPnUhW9Tdj
— noname_nocaste (@NoName_NoCaste_) September 24, 2023
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Jaimala To Be Held At 3:30 PM
According to reports, the jaimala of Parieeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will take place at 3:30 pm on Sunday, which will be followed by pheras at 4 pm.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Baraat To Reach Venue At 2:30 PM?
Parieeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to exchange the vow in a grand, lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kick-started on September 20 including an Ardaas and Mehendi, followed by a Sufi night at Raghav's Delhi residence. In the latest, the couple is all set to take pheras at 4 pm today. The Baraat of Raghav Chadha will reportedly head to the wedding venue at 2:30 pm.
Entertainment News: Bigg Boss 17 New Promo Out
The makers of 'Bigg Boss' unveiled a new promo of Salman Khan's hosted reality show. The teaser shows the Bollywood superstar sporting his new short hair and hinting at the new twists and turns of love in the game. The Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to premiere from October 17. This season, the show will reportedly have a couple's theme and feature several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry.
Na jaane dene honge ishq ke kitne imtehaan, taaki bann paaye Bigg Boss ke khaas mehmaan.
Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct se, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors par. #BB17 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan@HyundaiIndia@Chingssecret@JioCinema pic.twitter.com/1ZhZLhwFdi
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 23, 2023
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Couple To Host Starry Reception For Guests
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, who will get hitched at 4 pm today, will host a starry reception for their wedding guests at Udaipur hotel they are staying.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: More Guests To Arrive Today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the Sangeet ceremony of Parineet and Raghav in Udaipur on September 23. Meanwhile, more guests are expected to join the couple today. As per India Today, celebrities like Sania Mirza, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, and Aditya Thackeray are expected to arrive at Udaipur today to attend the wedding ceremony.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple To Take Pheras At 4 PM?
According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Baraat will proceed for the wedding venue by 2:30 pm. The Jaimala ceremony will happen at 3:30 pm with the pheras are expected to begin at 4 pm. The 'Vidai' will take place at 6:30 pm. Post the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav will host a grand reception at 8:30 pm for their guests. The theme of this function is 'A Night of Amore'.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Sania Mirza To Arrive In Udaipur Today?
According to reports, tennis star sensation Sania Mirza, who happens to be a close friend of Parineeti Chopra, is most likely to attend her friend's wedding in Udaipur. As per reports, Sania is expected to reach Udaipur on Sunday.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Phone Cameras For Staff Secured
Phone cameras at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are glued with tape for the staff members of vendors and event management companies arriving at The Leela in Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot in a star-studded wedding at Udaipur on Sunday.
Parineeti Chopra's Chooda Ceremony To Take Place At 1 PM
According to reports, actress Parineeti Chopra's Chooda ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1 pm on September 24. Parineeti and Raghav arrived in Udaipur on September 22. The couple had Haldi and sangeet functions on September 23, followed by the pre-wedding and wedding festivity on September 24.