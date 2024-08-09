Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat Wins Bronze Medal For India In 57kg Wrestling Category

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat defeated Cruz on Friday (August 9) at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a scoreline of 13-5 to win bronze medal for his country. Earlier, Aman Sehrawat met Japanese top seed Rei Higuchi in the last-four round and got thrashed by technical superiority. Aman was dominated by the Japenese wrestler in the 57kg free-style semifinal on Thursday (August 8). Within just two minutes of the first period, Japan’s Higuchi Rei finished the game in the semifinal making the job too much easier for the officials and himself qualifying for the finals.

In quarter-finals, Aman Sehrawat demolished former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania by technical superiority to seal a place in the 57kg free-style semifinal. Aman showed tremendous rhtyhm as he toyed with the Albanian in the second round. The 21-year-old Wrestling star of India locked his legs at the start of the second round and turned him over multiple times to earn eight straight points to secure a 12-0 victory.