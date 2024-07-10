Paris Olympics 2024: Complete List Of Indian Athletes At Paris Olympics

As the countdown to the Paris Olympics begins, India's 100-plus contingent is set to make its mark on the global stage. Starting on July 26, the Games promise excitement, anticipation, and the potential to surpass the historic seven-medal haul from Tokyo. This time, all eyes are on Neeraj Chopra, the reigning javelin champion, as he leads a formidable team of athletes ready to etch their names into Olympic history.

The Legacy of Tokyo and the Aspirations for Paris

India’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics was nothing short of spectacular. Led by Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold in javelin, India secured seven medals, its best-ever tally. The challenge now is to build on that success and bring home even more glory from Paris. Chopra remains a beacon of hope and inspiration, carrying the weight of a nation's expectations on his shoulders.

However, the journey to Paris has not been without its setbacks. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has withdrawn due to injury, and prominent athletes like Kidambi Srikanth and Bajrang Punia will not be competing. Despite these absences, India’s contingent remains robust, brimming with talent and determination.

Star Performers to Watch



Neeraj Chopra: The Golden Hope

Neeraj Chopra’s triumph in Tokyo was a watershed moment for Indian athletics. As he prepares to defend his title in Paris, the pressure is immense, but so is his resolve. Chopra’s preparation has been meticulous, and his recent performances suggest he is in prime form to once again stand atop the podium.

PV Sindhu: The Badminton Powerhouse

PV Sindhu, a household name and a beacon of consistency, aims to add another Olympic medal to her collection. Her path to glory won’t be easy, but Sindhu's tenacity and experience make her a formidable contender.

The Rise of HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen

In men’s badminton, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen carry the torch. Both have shown remarkable improvement and resilience in recent tournaments, positioning themselves as strong medal hopefuls.

A Diverse Contingent Across Sports



Athletics: From Javelin to Race Walks

India’s athletics team boasts a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars. Besides Chopra, look out for Tajinderpal Singh Toor in shot put, Avinash Sable in steeplechase, and a dynamic relay team. The race walkers, led by Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami, are also in strong contention for podium finishes.

Boxing: The Punch of Nikhat Zareen and Amit Phangal

Nikhat Zareen and Amit Phangal lead India’s boxing charge. Their skill, coupled with an unyielding spirit, sets them up as prime candidates to bring home medals.

Shooting: Precision and Focus



India’s shooters have consistently performed at the highest level. Elavenil Valarivan and Manu Bhaker are names to watch, as they aim to convert their world-class form into Olympic success.