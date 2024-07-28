Paris Olympics 2024: How Bhagavad Gita Helped Manu Bhaker Win Bronze Medal For India In Shooting

It was pure redemption for the tears she had after a disappointing campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Manu Bhaker scripted history winning the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. A composed 22-year-old Indian shooter ended India's 13-year wait for a medal at the Games in Shooting in the 10m air pistol event in Paris.

India last won a medal in shooting was in 2012 London Olympics when Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Naran won silver and bronze, respectively. Narang is currently the man on a mission in Paris as well right now. (Paris Olympics 2024: Know All About Shooter Manu Bhaker Who Won India's First Medal In France)

"It was a long due medal for India. I was merely a mode to do it. India deserves even more medals. We are looking forward to (winning) as many medals as possible this time. Personally for me the feeling is surreal. I put in a lot of effort. Even till the last shot I was fighting with all energy that I had. This is a bronze. Maybe better next time," Manu Bhaker said after the win.

She was asked about the last few moments of the 10m air pistol final. "Honestly, I read a lot of Gita, so what was going through my mind is 'just do what you are meant to do, do what you are supposed to do' and leave whatever. Destiny you can't control. So, in Gita, Krishna says to Arjun: "You focus on the Karma, and not on the outcome. That was running in my head," Manu said.

"In Tokyo I was very disappointed. It took a long time to recover form that. The past is in the past, let's just focus on the present. This medal its a team work always. I am really happy I was a medium to do it."

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7. (Manu Bhaker Creates History With Bronze Medal In 10m Air Rifle Shooting, First For India At Paris Olympics 2024)

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place. (With ANI Inputs)