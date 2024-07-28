Manu Bhaker Creates History With Bronze Medal In 10m Air Rifle Shooting, First For India At Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: In a landmark achievement for Indian shooting, Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics 2024, marking India’s first medal of the Games. This performance not only highlights Bhaker’s exceptional skill but also sets a promising tone for the rest of the Indian contingent in the ongoing competition. Bhaker, who has previously made headlines in international shooting circuits, showcased remarkable precision and composure throughout the event. Manu Bhaker delivered a superb score of 10.3, but the Korean shooter edged her out with a 10.5. The difference between the bronze and silver medals was just 0.1 points, with Bhaker finishing at 221.7 points compared to the Korean's 221.8.

Bhaker's journey to the podium was characterized by a series of consistent performances, which saw her leading the pack through various stages of the qualification rounds and semi-finals.

The 10m air rifle shooting event, known for its demanding accuracy and focus, tested Bhaker’s abilities to the fullest. Despite the intense competition, Bhaker's technique and concentration were evident as she navigated through the event's challenges. Her silver medal win is a significant milestone for Indian shooting, coming as a source of immense pride for the country and its supporters.

This bronze medal also serves as a testament to Bhaker’s dedication and the rigorous training she has undergone leading up to the Olympics. The achievement not only enhances her stature as one of the top shooters in the world but also provides a motivational boost to other athletes representing India in Paris.

Bhaker's Redemption After Below Par Performance In Tokyo Olympics

Reflecting on her Tokyo Games setback, Bhaker described it as one of the most painful experiences of her career, admitting that she almost gave up the sport. However, her resilience and ability to bounce back from adversity are what define a champion. Her personal coach, Jaspal Rana, who was emotional after the qualification round, emphasized that the competition is far from over. He advised Bhaker to stay hydrated, especially given the challenging heat conditions in the range.

As the Games continue, Bhaker's success will undoubtedly inspire her teammates and the entire nation, setting high expectations for further achievements. Her performance underscores India's growing prowess in shooting sports on the global stage and heralds a promising future for Indian athletes in the Olympics.