Paris Olympics 2024: How Many Indian Athletes, Including Neeraj Chopra, Have Qualified So Far For Games; Check LIST

Paris Olympics 2024 is not far away. The mega event will start on July 26, 2024 and will go on till August 11 in Paris. The Games, India are aiming for a better medal haul than the last edition. Neeraj Chopra had made history in Tokyo Olympics 2020, which was held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, winning the gold medal in men's javelin event for the first time. Neeraj was only the second individual gold medallist from India while he was also the first in Track and Field to claim the pole position at the Olympics.

Neeraj will aim for a repeat of the gold when he plays the Olympics 2024. He has already qualified for the Games and not only him, Kishore Jenna has also qualified for the Olympics.

Indian shooters have done exceedingly well to secure a quota in every category for the first time. Don't be surprised if you see more than one medal in shooting in Paris. At the same time, racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh have also qualified in athletics. In fact, they were the first Indians to make the cut in athletics.

It should be noted that in racewalking, each national federation can send only 3 racewalkers to the event. Seven Indians have breached the Paris qualifying standard but only 3 can go. This year, in athletics, hopes will be pinned not just on Neeraj but also on Avinash Sable, who clinched the gold medal in 3000m men's steeplechase event, becoming the first Indian man to do so. In boxing, Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Tokyo medallist Lovlina Borgohain have all qualified.

INDIAN ATHLETES WHO HAVE QUALIFY FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS:

Number Athlete Sport Event Status 1 Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shooting Men's Trap Quota 2 Rudrankksh Patil Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Quota 3 Swapnil Kusale Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota 4 Akhil Sheoran Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota 5 Mehuli Ghosh Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Quota 6 Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota 7 Rajeshwari Kumari Shooting Women's trap Quota 8 Akshdeep Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 9 Priyanka Goswami Athletics Women's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 10 Vikas Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 11 Paramjeet Bisht Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 12 Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Men's long jump Direct (Met qualifying standard) 13 Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 3000m steeplechase Direct (Met qualifying standard) 14 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's javelin throw Direct (Met qualifying standard) 15 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women's 3000m steeplechase Direct (Met qualifying standard) 16 Antim Panghal Wrestling Women's 53kg Quota 17 Nikhat Zareen Boxing Women's 50kg Quota 18 Preeti Pawar Boxing Women's 54kg Quota 19 Parveen Hooda Boxing Women's 57kg Quota 20 Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women's 75kg Quota 21 Kishore Jena Athletics Men's javelin throw Direct (Met qualifying standard) 22 Team India Hockey Men's hockey Direct 23 Sarabjot Singh Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Quota 24 Arjun Babuta Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Quota 25 Tilottama Sen Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Quota 26 Manu Bhaker Shooting Women's 25m pistol Quota 27 Anish Bhanwala Shooting Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Quota 28 Shriyanka Sadangi Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions Quota 29 Dhiraj Bommadevara Archery Men's recurve Quota 30 Varun Tomar Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Quota 31 Esha Singh Shooting Women's 10m air pistol Quota 32 Rhythm Sangwan Shooting Women's 25m pistol Quota 33 Vijayveer Sidhu Shooting Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Quota 34 Raiza Dhillon Shooting Women's skeet Quota 35 Anantjeet Singh Naruka Shooting Men's skeet Quota 36 Suraj Panwar Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 37 Servin Sebastian Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 38 Arshpreet Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 39 Vishnu Saravanan Sailing Men’s One Person Dinghy Quota 40 Anush Agarwalla Equestrian Dressage Quota 41 Indian men's team Table tennis Men's team and two in men's singles Quota (Ranking) 42 Indian women's team Table tennis Women's team and two in women's singles Quota (Ranking) 43 Ram Baboo Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard)

In Tokyo Olympics, India had sent a record 124 athletes and the aim this year is to at least breach this mark. One of the biggest disappointments was Indian women's hockey team not making the cut after the historic fourth-placed finish in 2020 Olympics.