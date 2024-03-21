Advertisement
Paris Olympics 2024: How Many Indian Athletes, Including Neeraj Chopra, Have Qualified So Far For Games; Check LIST

Indian At Paris Olympics 2024: Here's everything you need to know about Indian athletes who have qualified for Paris Games across sports 

Paris Olympics 2024: How Many Indian Athletes, Including Neeraj Chopra, Have Qualified So Far For Games; Check LIST Neeraj, Nikhat and Manu. (Images: ANI)

Paris Olympics 2024 is not far away. The mega event will start on July 26, 2024 and will go on till August 11 in Paris. The Games, India are aiming for a better medal haul than the last edition. Neeraj Chopra had made history in Tokyo Olympics  2020, which was held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, winning the gold medal in men's javelin event for the first time. Neeraj was only the second individual gold medallist from India while he was also the first in Track and Field to claim the pole position at the Olympics.

Neeraj will aim for a repeat of the gold when he plays the Olympics 2024. He has already qualified for the Games and not only him, Kishore Jenna has also qualified for the Olympics.

Indian shooters have done exceedingly well to secure a quota in every category for the first time. Don't be surprised if you see more than one medal in shooting in Paris. At the same time, racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh have also qualified in athletics. In fact, they were the first Indians to make the cut in athletics.

It should be noted that in racewalking, each national federation can send only 3 racewalkers to the event. Seven Indians have breached the Paris qualifying standard but only 3 can go. This year, in athletics, hopes will be pinned not just on Neeraj but also on Avinash Sable, who clinched the gold medal in 3000m men's steeplechase event, becoming the first Indian man to do so. In boxing, Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Tokyo medallist Lovlina Borgohain have all qualified.

INDIAN ATHLETES WHO HAVE QUALIFY FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS:

Number  Athlete Sport Event Status
1 Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shooting Men's Trap Quota
2 Rudrankksh Patil Shooting

Men's 10m air rifle

Quota
3

Swapnil Kusale

Shooting

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions

Quota

Akhil Sheoran Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions

Quota

5 Mehuli Ghosh Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Quota
6 Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Quota

7 Rajeshwari Kumari Shooting

Women's trap

Quota

8

Akshdeep Singh

Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

9

Priyanka Goswami

Athletics

Women's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

10 Vikas Singh

Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

11 Paramjeet Bisht Athletics Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

12 Murali Sreeshankar Athletics

Men's long jump

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

13 Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 3000m steeplechase

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

14 Neeraj Chopra

Athletics

Men's javelin throw

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

15 Parul Chaudhary Athletics

Women's 3000m steeplechase

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

16 Antim Panghal Wrestling

Women's 53kg

Quota
17 Nikhat Zareen Boxing

Women's 50kg

Quota

18  Preeti Pawar Boxing

Women's 54kg

Quota
19 Parveen Hooda Boxing Women's 57kg Quota
20

Lovlina Borgohain

Boxing

Women's 75kg

Quota

21 Kishore Jena Athletics

Men's javelin throw

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

22 Team India Hockey Men's hockey Direct
23 Sarabjot Singh Shooting Men's 10m air pistol

Quota

24 Arjun Babuta

Shooting

Men's 10m air rifle

Quota
25

Tilottama Sen

Shooting

Women's 10m air rifle

Quota
26 Manu Bhaker

Shooting

Women's 25m pistol

Quota
27

Anish Bhanwala

Shooting

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Quota
28

Shriyanka Sadangi

Shooting

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Quota

29

Dhiraj Bommadevara

Archery

Men's recurve

Quota
30

Varun Tomar

Shooting

Men's 10m air pistol

Quota
31

Esha Singh

Shooting

Women's 10m air pistol

Quota
32 Rhythm Sangwan Shooting

Women's 25m pistol

Quota
33 Vijayveer Sidhu

Shooting

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Quota
34

Raiza Dhillon

Shooting

Women's skeet

Quota

35 Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Shooting

Men's skeet

Quota

36

Suraj Panwar

Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

37 Servin Sebastian Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

38

Arshpreet Singh

Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

39

Vishnu Saravanan

Sailing

Men’s One Person Dinghy

Quota
40

Anush Agarwalla

Equestrian Dressage

Quota

41

Indian men's team

Table tennis

Men's team and two in men's singles

Quota (Ranking)

42

Indian women's team

Table tennis

Women's team and two in women's singles

Quota (Ranking)

43

Ram Baboo

Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

         

In Tokyo Olympics, India had sent a record 124 athletes and the aim this year is to at least breach this mark. One of the biggest disappointments was Indian women's hockey team not making the cut after the historic fourth-placed finish in 2020 Olympics.

