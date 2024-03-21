Paris Olympics 2024: How Many Indian Athletes, Including Neeraj Chopra, Have Qualified So Far For Games; Check LIST
Indian At Paris Olympics 2024: Here's everything you need to know about Indian athletes who have qualified for Paris Games across sports
Paris Olympics 2024 is not far away. The mega event will start on July 26, 2024 and will go on till August 11 in Paris. The Games, India are aiming for a better medal haul than the last edition. Neeraj Chopra had made history in Tokyo Olympics 2020, which was held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, winning the gold medal in men's javelin event for the first time. Neeraj was only the second individual gold medallist from India while he was also the first in Track and Field to claim the pole position at the Olympics.
Neeraj will aim for a repeat of the gold when he plays the Olympics 2024. He has already qualified for the Games and not only him, Kishore Jenna has also qualified for the Olympics.
Indian shooters have done exceedingly well to secure a quota in every category for the first time. Don't be surprised if you see more than one medal in shooting in Paris. At the same time, racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh have also qualified in athletics. In fact, they were the first Indians to make the cut in athletics.
It should be noted that in racewalking, each national federation can send only 3 racewalkers to the event. Seven Indians have breached the Paris qualifying standard but only 3 can go. This year, in athletics, hopes will be pinned not just on Neeraj but also on Avinash Sable, who clinched the gold medal in 3000m men's steeplechase event, becoming the first Indian man to do so. In boxing, Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Tokyo medallist Lovlina Borgohain have all qualified.
INDIAN ATHLETES WHO HAVE QUALIFY FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS:
|Number
|Athlete
|Sport
|Event
|Status
|1
|Bhowneesh Mendiratta
|Shooting
|Men's Trap
|Quota
|2
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Shooting
|
Men's 10m air rifle
|Quota
|3
|
Swapnil Kusale
|Shooting
|
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|
Quota
|4
|Akhil Sheoran
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|
Quota
|5
|Mehuli Ghosh
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|Quota
|6
|Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|
Quota
|7
|Rajeshwari Kumari
|Shooting
|
Women's trap
|
Quota
|8
|
Akshdeep Singh
|Athletics
|
Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|9
|
Priyanka Goswami
|
Athletics
|Women's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|10
|Vikas Singh
|
Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|11
|Paramjeet Bisht
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|12
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Athletics
|
Men's long jump
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|13
|Avinash Sable
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m steeplechase
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|14
|Neeraj Chopra
|
Athletics
|
Men's javelin throw
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|15
|Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|
Women's 3000m steeplechase
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|16
|Antim Panghal
|Wrestling
|
Women's 53kg
|Quota
|17
|Nikhat Zareen
|Boxing
|
Women's 50kg
|
Quota
|18
|Preeti Pawar
|Boxing
|
Women's 54kg
|Quota
|19
|Parveen Hooda
|Boxing
|Women's 57kg
|Quota
|20
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Boxing
|
Women's 75kg
|
Quota
|21
|Kishore Jena
|Athletics
|
Men's javelin throw
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|22
|Team India
|Hockey
|Men's hockey
|Direct
|23
|Sarabjot Singh
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol
|
Quota
|24
|Arjun Babuta
|
Shooting
|
Men's 10m air rifle
|Quota
|25
|
Tilottama Sen
|Shooting
|
Women's 10m air rifle
|Quota
|26
|Manu Bhaker
|
Shooting
|
Women's 25m pistol
|Quota
|27
|
Anish Bhanwala
|
Shooting
|
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
|Quota
|28
|
Shriyanka Sadangi
|
Shooting
|
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions
|
Quota
|29
|
Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Archery
|
Men's recurve
|Quota
|30
|
Varun Tomar
|
Shooting
|
Men's 10m air pistol
|Quota
|31
|
Esha Singh
|Shooting
|
Women's 10m air pistol
|Quota
|32
|Rhythm Sangwan
|Shooting
|
Women's 25m pistol
|Quota
|33
|Vijayveer Sidhu
|
Shooting
|
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
|Quota
|34
|
Raiza Dhillon
|
Shooting
|
Women's skeet
|
Quota
|35
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|
Shooting
|
Men's skeet
|
Quota
|36
|
Suraj Panwar
|Athletics
|
Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|37
|Servin Sebastian
|Athletics
|
Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|38
|
Arshpreet Singh
|Athletics
|
Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|39
|
Vishnu Saravanan
|Sailing
|
Men’s One Person Dinghy
|Quota
|40
|
Anush Agarwalla
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|
Quota
|41
|
Indian men's team
|
Table tennis
|
Men's team and two in men's singles
|
Quota (Ranking)
|42
|
Indian women's team
|
Table tennis
|
Women's team and two in women's singles
|
Quota (Ranking)
|43
|
Ram Baboo
|Athletics
|
Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
In Tokyo Olympics, India had sent a record 124 athletes and the aim this year is to at least breach this mark. One of the biggest disappointments was Indian women's hockey team not making the cut after the historic fourth-placed finish in 2020 Olympics.
