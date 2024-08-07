Paris Olympics 2024 India’s August 7 Day 12 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat is on the brink of Olympic history as she stands just one victory away from becoming the third Indian athlete to secure a gold medal. The 53kg wrestler, who has already made history as the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic final, will face USA's Ann Sarah Hildebrandt in the final bout.

Mirabai Chanu, India's renowned weightlifter, is also set to make a significant impact on Wednesday. She aims to become the first Indian weightlifter to win two Olympic medals as she competes in the women's 49kg medal round.

Additionally, another promising Indian wrestler, Antim Panghal, will begin her campaign in the pre-quarter-finals against Zyenep Yetgil. If successful, she will advance to the quarter-finals and potentially the semi-finals later in the day.

Top Indian athletes in athletics will also be in action. Here's the schedule for Day 12 of the Paris Olympics competitions on Wednesday:

Athletics

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal Round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar – 11:00 AM

Men’s High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare – 1:35 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) – 1:45 PM

Women’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani – 1:55 PM

Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida – 10:45 PM

Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase (Final): Avinash Sable – 1:13 AM (August 8, Thursday)

Golf

Women’s Individual (Round 1): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12:30 PM

Table Tennis

Women’s Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany – 1:30 PM

Wrestling

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil – 3:05 PM

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (Quarter-finals - if qualified): Antim Panghal – 4:20 PM onwards

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (Semi-finals - if qualified): Antim Panghal – 10:25 PM onwards

Women’s Freestyle 50kg (Gold Medal Match): Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Hildebrandt – 9:45 PM onwards

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg (Medal Round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – 11:00 PM

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 7, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 7, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.