India wrestler Aman Sehrawat qualified for the semi-finals with another stunning display in the men's 57kg quarter-finals on Thursday at the Paris Olympics. Aman stormed into the semi-finals to have a chance of competing for the medal with a technical superiority 12-0 win over Albania's Zelimkhan Abakanov. Aman will compete with Japan's Rei Higuchi later on Thursday to fight for a chance to play for India's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

He got his first point in the bout due to passivity from the Albanian wrestler. He went on to complete a takedown to take a 3-0 lead in the first period. In the second period, he outplayed Abakanov with his remarkable skillset to storm into the final four. (HIGHLIGHTS | IND (2) Vs ESP (1) Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: India Beat Spain To Win Bronze Medal)

Earlier on Thursday, Aman defeated former European champion Vladimir Egorov by a technical superiority 10-0 win in the first round to reach the quarter-finals. However, it wasn't sunshine for all the wrestlers at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics after breaching the weight limit.

She announced her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final. Anshu Malik, who featured in the women's 57 kg freestyle category, lost to USA's Helen Maroulis by 2-7. (Antim Panghal Slapped With 3-Year Ban By IOA For Indiscipline At Paris Olympics 2024)

Nisha Dahiya's Paris Olympics campaign met an unfortunate end as she succumbed to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarter-finals of the women's 68 kg event. Nisha faced an 8-10 loss to Sol Gum. At one point, she was leading by 8-2, but she faced an injury and had to take some medical timeouts. Sol Gum took full advantage of her opponent's injury and made a comeback, which helped her prevail over Nisha. Antim Panghal lost to Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey in the women's 53 kg freestyle round of 16 bout. The Turkish wrestler, a U23 European championship bronze medallist, won on technical superiority.