HIGHLIGHTS | IND (2) Vs ESP (1) Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: India Beat Spain To Win Bronze Medal

India's dream of winning gold in hockey at the Olympics 2024 got shattered but the Men's team remained focused on matching their Tokyo 2020 performance by securing a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Harmanpreet Singh and his squad have showcased dominance on their path to a third-place finish. They secured wins over New Zealand, Australia and Argentina. India's first loss came against Belgium which was a narrow 1-2 loss. In the quarterfinal, India triumphed in a thrilling penalty shootout against Great Britain to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinal, they faced defeat against Germany failing to reach the finals of the Hockey tournament.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze Medal Match Here.