NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS SPAIN

HIGHLIGHTS | IND (2) Vs ESP (1) Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: India Beat Spain To Win Bronze Medal

India vs Spain: Follow LIVE Updates from the IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Hockey Match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 07:19 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

India's dream of winning gold in hockey at the Olympics 2024 got shattered but the Men's team remained focused on matching their Tokyo 2020 performance by securing a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Harmanpreet Singh and his squad have showcased dominance on their path to a third-place finish. They secured wins over New Zealand, Australia and Argentina. India's first loss came against Belgium which was a narrow 1-2 loss. In the quarterfinal, India triumphed in a thrilling penalty shootout against Great Britain to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinal, they faced defeat against Germany failing to reach the finals of the Hockey tournament.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze Medal Match Here.

08 August 2024
19:19 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Score Hockey: Full-time

India win bronze medal as they beat Spain in the game and it is 2-1 at the end. Harmanpreet Singh and co have got India a hockey medal yet again.

IND 2 - 1 ESP

18:59 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Score Hockey: Pressure on India

India feeling the pressure as Spain come with a wave of attacks in the last quarter. Harmanpreet and co look tired but keen on holding their lead, just ten minutes left on the clock.

IND 2 - 1 ESP

18:51 IST

LIVE India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024: Last Quarter

India are just fifteen minutes away from winning bronze in Paris but it will be a long period of fifteen minutes as Spain will come in hard in the last quarter against India.

IND 2 - 1 ESP

18:31 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Score Hockey: Harmanpreet scores

India captain Harmanpreet Singh scores for India and they have taken the lead in this contest against Spain. Men in Blue will look to hold onto this lead now.

IND 2 - 1 ESP

18:25 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: Captain scores

Harmanpreet Singh scores for India from the penalty corner and the hope for bronze medal is still alive. India in a spot of worry at the moment as match gets more intense.

IND 1 - 1 ESP

18:04 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: GOAL!

Spain take lead in the second quarter against India. Just seven minutes before half time in this game, can Men in Blue bounce back?

IND 0 - 1 ESP

17:55 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP: First quarter done

First quarter is finished and the scoreline is level at the moment. Both teams are desperate for a goal but don't want that lead pressure on them.

IND 0 - 0 ESP

17:30 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Score: Action Begins

Action begins in France as India eye an early goal against Spain in their fight for the bronze medal in this hockey clash.

IND 0 - 0 ESP

17:01 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Hockey: India eye medal

After losing the semifinal against Germany, India are eyeing bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024.

16:45 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Paris Olympics 2024

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze medal match here. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.

