India had the best campaign of the games last time it took place in Tokyo with seven medals. Now, the focus is on Paris Olympics 2024 where a 117-member Indian contingent embarks on its journey, aiming to surpass the previous edition's tally of seven medals. India's campaign kicks off on July 25, with archers taking the stage on the first day. Despite strong performances on the world stage, India has yet to secure an Olympic medal in archery. This time, the archers are determined to change that and claim their first Olympic medal.

Neeraj Chopra, who brought glory to India with his gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, is under the spotlight to defend his title and inspire others, such as Kishore Jenna, who will strive to secure India's second medal in the javelin throw.

Here is the schedule of Indian athletes and when they will compete...

25th July, Thursday

Archery | Women's Individual Ranking Round (Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur) | 1pm

Archery | Men's Individual Ranking Round (B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav) | 5:45pm

26th July, Friday

Opening Ceremony | 11:30pm

27th July, Saturday

Badminton | Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa) | 12pm onwards (Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live On TV, Mobile App, Online)

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls Heats (Balraj Panwar) | 12:30pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification (Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta, Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal) | 12:30pm

Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Men's qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema) | 2pm

Shooting | 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification) | 2pm

Tennis | 1st round matches | Men's Singles (Sumit Nagal), Men's Doubles (Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji) | 3:30pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification (Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker) | 4pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) & Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Preliminary Round | 6:30pm onwards (Paris Olympics 2024: India Directly Qualify For Quarter-Finals In Women's Team Archery Event)

Boxing | Women's 54kg (Preeti Pawar), Round of 32 | 7pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Group B | India v New Zealand | 9pm

28th July, Sunday

Badminton | Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa) | 12pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification (Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal) | 12:45pm onwards

Archery | Women's Team Round of 16 (Deepika Kumar, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur) | 1pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Men's Final (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls Repechages (Balraj Panwar) | 1:06pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) & Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Round of 64 | 1:30 pm onwards

Boxing | Men's 51kg (Amit Panghal) Round of 32 | 2:30pm onwards (continues to next day morning)

Swimming | Men's 100m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj) | 2:30pm onwards

Swimming | Women's 200m Freestyle Heats (Dhinidhi Desinghu) | 2:30pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification (Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta) | 2:45pm onwards

Boxing | Men's 71kg (Nishant Dev) Round of 32 | 3:02pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Women's Final (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Tennis | 1st round matches | Men's Singles (Sumit Nagal), Men's Doubles (Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji) | 3:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 50kg (Nikhat Zareen) Round of 32 | 4:06pm onwards

Archery | Women's Team Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 5:45pm onwards

Archery | Women's Team Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 7:17pm onwards

Archery | Women's Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 8:18pm onwards

Archery | Women's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 8:41pm onwards

Swimming | Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:02am onwards

Swimming | Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:20am onwards

29th July, Monday

Badminton | Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa) | 12pm onwards

Shooting | Trap Men's Qualification (Prithviraj Tondaiman) | 12:30pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan) | 12:45pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Rifle Women's Final (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Archery | Men's Team Round of 16 (B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav) | 1pm onwards

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F | 1pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) & Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Round of 64 & 32 | 1:30 pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Rifle Men's Final (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Tennis | 2nd round matches (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Group B | India v Argentina | 4:15pm

Archery | Men's Team Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 5:45pm onwards

Archery | Men's Team Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 7:17pm onwards

Archery | Men's Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 8:18pm onwards

Archery | Men's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 8:41pm onwards

Swimming | Men's 100m Backstroke Final (Subject to qualification) | 12:49am onwards

Swimming | Women's 200m Freestyle Final (Subject to qualification) | 1:11am onwards

30th July, Tuesday

Badminton | Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa) | 12pm onwards

Shooting | Trap Men's Qualification (Prithviraj Tondaiman) | 12:30pm onwards

Shooting | Trap Women's Qualification (Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh) | 12:30pm onwards

Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) & Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Round of 32 | 1:30 pm onwards

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:40pm onwards

Boxing | Men's 51kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Equestrian | Dressage Individual Day 1 (Anush Agarwalla) | 2:30pm onwards

Archery | Men's Individual (B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav) Round of 64 and Women's Individual (Deepika Kumari Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur) Round of 64 | 3:30pm onwards

Tennis | Men's Singles 2nd round & Men's Doubles 3rd round matches (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 54kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 3:50pm onwards

Archery | Men's Individual Round of 32 (Subject to qualification) | 4:15pm onwards

Archery | Women's Individual Round of 32 (Subject to qualification) | 4:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 57kg (Jaismine Lamboria) Round of 32 | 4:38pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Group B | India v Ireland | 4:45 pm

Shooting | Men's Trap Final (Subject to qualification) | 7pm onwards

31st July, Wednesday

Badminton | Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa) | 12pm onwards

Shooting | 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men's Qualification (Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale) | 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting | Trap Women's Qualification (Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh) | 12:30pm onwards

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:24pm

Equestrian | Dressage Individual Day 1 (Anush Agarwalla) | 1:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) & Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Round of 32 (Subject to qualification) | 1:30pm onwards

Boxing | Men's 71kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 3:02pm onwards

Archery | Men's Individual Round of 64 & 32 and Women's Individual Round of 64 & 32 | 3:30pm onwards

Tennis | Men's Singles 3rd round & Men's Doubles Semifinal matches (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 75kg Preliminary Round (Lovlina Borgohain) | 3:34pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles Round of 16 and Women's Singles Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm onwards

Shooting | Women's Trap Final (Subject to qualification) | 7pm onwards

1st August, Thursday

Athletics | Men's 20km Race Walk (Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht) | 11am onwards

Badminton | Men's Singles Round of 16 and Women's Doubles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 12pm onwards

Golf | Men's Round 1 (Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma) |12:30pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 20km Race Walk (Priyanka Goswami) | 12:50pm onwards

Archery | Men's Individual Round of 64 & 32 and Women's Individual Round of 64 & 32 | 1pm onwards

Shooting | 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls SF A/B | 1:20pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Group B | India v Belgium | 1:30pm

Table Tennis | Women's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 50kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Shooting | 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification (Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil) | 3:30pm onwards

Tennis | Men's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Sailing | Men's Dinghy Race 1|2 (Vishnu Saravanan) | 3:45pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 54kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification) | 4:06pm onwards

Badminton | Men's Doubles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 4:30pm onwards

Sailing | Women's Dinghy Race 1|2 (Nethra Kumanan) | 7:05pm onwards

Badminton | Women's Singles Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 10pm onwards

2nd August, Friday

Badminton | Men's Doubles & Women's Doubles Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 12pm onwards

Golf | Men's Round 2 (Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma) |12:30pm onwards

Shooting | 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh), Skeet Men's Qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka) | 12:30pm onwards

Archery | Mixed Team Round of 16 | 1pm onwards

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls Finals | 1pm onwards

Shooting | 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Judo | Women's 78+ kg Preliminary Rounds (Tulika Maan) | 1:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Women's Singles Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Shooting | 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh) | 3:30pm onwards

Tennis | Men's Singles Semifinal & Men's Doubles Bronze Match (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Sailing | Women's Dinghy Race 3|4 (Nethra Kumanan) | 3:45pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Group B | India v Australia | 4:45pm

Archery | Mixed Team Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 5:45pm onwards

Badminton | Men's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 57kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 7pm onwards

Archery | Mixed Team Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 7:01pm onwards

Sailing | Men's Dinghy Race 3|4 (Vishnu Saravanan) | 7:05pm onwards

Judo | Women's 78+ kg Final Block (Subject to qualification) | 7:30pm onwards

Archery | Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 7:54pm onwards

Boxing | Men's 51kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 8:04pm onwards

Archery | Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 8:13pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 5000m Round 1 (Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani) | 9:40 pm onwards

Athletics | Men's Shot Put Qualification (Tajinderpal Singh Toor) | 11:40pm onwards

3rd August, Saturday

Badminton | Women's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 12pm onwards

Golf | Men's Round 3 (Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar) | 12:30pm onwards

Shooting | Skeet Men's Qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka), Skeet Women's Qualification (Maheshwari Chauhan) | 12:30pm onwards

Archery | Women's Individual Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Shooting | 25m Pistol Women's Final (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Rowing | Men's Single Sculls Finals | 1:12pm onwards

Tennis | Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match and Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Sailing | Men's Dinghy Race 5|6 (Vishnu Saravanan) | 3:45pm onwards

Archery | Women's Individual Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 4:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Women's Singles Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification) | 5pm onwards

Archery | Women's Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 5:22pm onwards

Sailing | Women's Dinghy Race 5|6 (Nethra Kumanan) | 5:55pm onwards

Archery | Women's Individual Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification) | 6:03pm onwards

Badminton | Women's Doubles Final (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm onwards

Shooting | Skeet Men's Final (Subject to qualification) | 7pm onwards

Boxing | Men's 71kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 7:32pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 50kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 8:04pm onwards

Athletics | Men's Shot Put Final (Subject to qualification) | 11:05pm onwards

4th August, Sunday

Badminton | Men's & Women's Singles Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 12pm onwards

Golf | Men's Round 4 (Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar) | 12:30pm onwards

Shooting | 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qual|Stage 1 (Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu) | 12:30pm onwards

Archery | Men's Individual Round of 16 (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Shooting | Skeet Women's Qualification (Maheshwari Chauhan) | 1pm onwards

Equestrian | Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle (Medal event) | 1:30pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:30pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Parul Chaudhary) | 1:35pm onwards

Athletics | Men's Long Jump Qualification (Jeswin Aldrin) | 2:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 57kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 75kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 3:02pm onwards

Tennis | Men's Singles Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 3:30pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 54kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 3:34pm onwards

Sailing | Men's Dinghy Race 7|8 (Vishnu Saravanan) | 3:35pm onwards

Boxing | Men's 51kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 3:50pm onwards

Archery | Men's Individual Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 4:30pm onwards

Shooting | 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qual|Stage 2 (Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu) | 4:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Singles Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification) | 5pm onwards

Archery | Men's Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 5:22pm onwards

Archery | Men's Individual Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification) | 6:03pm onwards

Sailing | Women's Dinghy Race 7|8 (Nethra Kumanan) | 6:05pm onwards

Badminton | Men's Doubles Final (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm onwards

Shooting | Skeet Women's Final (Subject to qualification) | 7pm onwards

5th August, Monday

Shooting | Skeet Mixed Team Qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan) | 12:30pm onwards

Shooting | 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Final (Subject to qualification) | 1pm onwards

Badminton | Women's Singles Final (Subject to qualification) | 1:15pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's & Women's Team Round of 16 | 1:30pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 400m Round 1 (Kiran Pahal) | 3:25pm onwards

Sailing | Women's Dinghy Race 9|10 (Nethra Kumanan) | 3:45pm onwards

Badminton | Men's Singles Final (Subject to qualification) | 6pm onwards

Sailing | Men's Dinghy Race 9|10 (Vishnu Saravanan) | 6:10pm onwards

Shooting | Skeet Mixed Team Final (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 68kg Round of 16 (Nisha Dahiya) | 6:30pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 68kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm onwards

Athletics | Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Avinash Sable) | 10:34pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 5000m Final (Subject to qualification) | 12:40am onwards

Wrestling | Women's 68kg Semifinal (Subject to qualification) | 1:10am onwards

6th August, Tuesday

Table Tennis | Men's & Women's Team Round of 16 | 1:30pm onwards

Athletics | Men's Javelin Throw qualification (Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena) | 1:50pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 68kg Repechage (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 400m Repechage Round (Subject to qualification) | 2:50pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 50kg Round of 16 (Vinesh Phogat) | 3pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 50kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification) | 4:20pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Semifinal (Subject to qualification) | 5:30pm/10:30pm onwards

Sailing | Women's Dinghy medal race (Subject to qualification) | 6:13pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Women's Team Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm/11:30pm onwards

Sailing | Men's Dinghy medal race (Subject to qualification) | 7:13pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 50kg Semifinal (Subject to qualification) | 10:25pm onwards

Athletics | Men's Long Jump Final (Subject to qualification) | 11:45pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 68kg Medal bouts (Subject to qualification) | 12:20am onwards

Athletics | Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Subject to qualification) | 12:40am onwards

Boxing | Men's 71kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 1am onwards

Boxing | Women's 50kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:32am onwards

7th August, Wednesday

Athletics | Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay (Suraj Panwar, Priyanka Goswami) | 11am onwards

Golf | Women's Round 1 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar) | 12:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinal (Subject o qualification) | 1:30pm onwards

Athletics | Men's High Jump Qualification (Sarvesh Kushare) | 1:35pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 (Jyothi Yarraji) | 1:45pm onwards

Athletics | Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Annu Rani) | 1:55pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 50kg Repechage (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 53kg Round of 16 (Antim Panghal) | 3pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 53kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 4:20pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 53kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 10:25pm onwards

Athletics | Men's Triple Jump Qualification (Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker) | 10:45pm onwards

Weightlifting | Women's 49kg (Mirabai Chanu) | 11pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Team Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 11:30pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 400m Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 12:15am onwards

Wrestling | Women's 50kg Medal Bouts (Subject to qualification) | 12:20am onwards

Boxing | Women's 57kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 1am onwards

Athletics | Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Subject to qualification) | 1:10am onwards

8th August, Thursday

Golf | Women's Round 2 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar) | 12:30 pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round (Subject to qualification) | 2:05pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 53kg Repechage (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Wrestling | Men's 57kg Round of 16 (Aman Sehrawat) | 3pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 57kg Round of 16 (Anshu Malik) | 3pm onwards

Wrestling | Men's 57kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 4:20pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 57kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 4:20pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 5:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Women's Team Semifinal (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm/11:30pm onwards

Wrestling | Men's 57kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 9:45pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 57kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 10:25pm onwards

Hockey | Men's Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 10:30pm onwards

Athletics | Men's Javelin Throw Final (Subject to qualification) | 11:55pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 53kg Medal Bouts (Subject to qualification) | 12:20am onwards

Boxing | Women's 75kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 1:32am onwards

Boxing | Men's 51kg Final (Subject to qualification) | 2:04pm onwards

Boxing | Women's 54kg Final (Subject to qualification) | 2:21pm onwards

9th August, Friday

Golf | Women's Round 3 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar) | 12:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 1:30pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR) | 2:10pm onwards

Wrestling | Men's 57kg Repechage Round (Subject to qualification) | 2:30pm onwards

Athletics | Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh) | 2:35pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 3:35pm onwards

Table Tennis | Men's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm onwards

Wrestling | Men's 57kg Medal Bouts (Subject to qualification) | 11pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 400m Final (Subject to qualification) | 11:30pm onwards

Athletics | Men's Triple Jump Final (Subject to qualification) | 11:40pm onwards

Boxing | Men's 71kg Final (Subject to qualification) | 1am onwards

Boxing | Women's 50kg Final (Subject to qualification) | 1:17am onwards

10th August, Saturday

Golf | Women's Round 4 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar) | 12:30pm onwards

Table Tennis | Women's Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 1:30pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 76kg Round of 16 (Reetika Hooda) | 3pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 76kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification) | 4:20pm onwards

Table Tennis | Women's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification) | 6:30pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 76kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification) | 10:25pm onwards

Athletics | Men's High Jump Final (Subject to qualification0 | 10:40pm onwards

Athletics | Women's Javelin Throw Final (Subject to qualification) | 11:10pm onwards

Athletics | Women's 100m Hurdles Final (Subject to qualification) | 11:15pm onwards

Athletics | Men's 4x400m Relay Final (Subject to qualification) | 12:42am onwards

Athletics | Women's 4x400m Relay Final (Subject to qualification) | 12:52am onwards

Boxing | Women's 57kg Final (Subject to qualification) | 1am onwards

Boxing | Women's 75kg Final (Subject to qualification) | 1:46am onwards

11th August, Sunday

Wrestling | Women's 76kg Repechage Round (Subject to qualification) | 2:50pm onwards

Wrestling | Women's 76kg Medal Bouts (Subject to qualification) | 4:50pm onwards

Closing Ceremony | 11:30pm

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the much-awaited Paris 2024 Olympics, India's flag-bearers, Achanta Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu, expressed their excitement ahead of the memorable moment.

Two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 World Champion in badminton PV Sindhu will be India's female flag-bearer alongside veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal. Gagan Narang will be the Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent.

On the eve of the moment, Kamal revealed that he had been dreaming about the "fantastic moment" for three to four months.

"Waiting for July 26th, when we will be leading the Indian contingent on the opening ceremony. It has been a moment for the past three to four months that I have been dreaming about and visualising. So I am pretty excited about, and especially I am going to do that with PV Sindhu. So it is a fantastic moment, I will say," Kamal said in a video by IOA media.

Star shuttler Sindhu, who sees Kamal as a super senior and has known him for a very long time, stated that it would be a proud moment for both of them.

"I am very happy to be the flag-bearer without fellow Indian Sharath Kamal. It is a proud moment for both of us and is a one-time opportunity for anyone to be a flag-bearer and obviously represent our country at the Olympics. It is a very proud moment for both of us. He is like a super senior to me. I have known him for a long time," she said.

"Me and Sharath Kamal will be holding the flag at the opening ceremony. I have known Sharath for a very long time, and he has been playing amazingly for so many years. This would be his fourth or fifth Olympics, I guess. It would be a great moment sharing the flag with him, super proud," Sindhu added.

PV Sindhu, currently ranked World No. 12, has been the face of Indian badminton for years. The silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics against Spain's Carolina Marin saw her become the first Indian badminton player to reach the final of the showpiece event.

India will compete in the individual as well as team events of table tennis at the Paris Olympics. In the singles event, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai will feature in the men's category, while Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will compete in the women's event. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will compete in the men's team event. Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will feature in the women's event.