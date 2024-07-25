Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live On TV, Mobile App, Online

India is set to take part in 69 medal events across 16 sports at the Paris Olympics 2024 which is set to commence on July 26 in France. Initial stages involved football, rugby sevens, handball and archery which will begin before the Opening Ceremony. Good news for India fans is Paris Olympics 2024 will be live-streamed and telecast in India for free.

First up, India's archery team including the likes of Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will take part in the ranking rounds on July 25 with a six-member team. India enters Paris 2024 on the heels of their most successful Olympic performance at Tokyo 2020, where Indian athletes secured seven medals—one gold, two silvers, and four bronzes.

Neeraj Chopra made history at Tokyo 2020 by winning the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw, becoming the first Indian to earn an Olympic medal in athletics. This victory marked only the second individual gold medal in India's Olympic history, following Abhinav Bindra’s triumph in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting at the Beijing 2008 Games.

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world and Asian Games champion, will be in Paris to defend his title, competing on August 6 and 8. (Paris Olympics 2024: Opening Ceremony to Medal Costs- All You Need To Know)

Checkout the livestreaming details for Paris Olympics 2024 and it's Opening Ceremony in India below:

Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics telecast in India?

The Paris Olympics will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network in India.

What time will the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be streamed live on JioCinema and telecast on Sports 18 from 11:30 PM IST.

What date will the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony take place?

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday (July 26).

Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Olympics in India?

The Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website for free.