Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra In Action For Gold Medal, LIVE Updates From Javelin Throw Event Final

Neeraj Chopra is in action for gold medal in the Javelin Throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday night. India's golden boy is against some top athletes. Earlier, Chopra stormed into the final with just one throw of 89.34m. Chopra is currently ranked World No. 2. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the record of longest throw at the Games with a 92.97m throw.

Follow LIVE Updates Here From Neeraj Chopra Final Event Here:

K. Walcott with a 86.16 meter throw in his attempt. Followed by A. Peters second right now with 84.70 meters throw. (HIGHLIGHTS - IND (2) Vs ESP (1) Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: India Beat Spain To Win Bronze Medal)

Neeraj Chopra First Throw: His first throw was a good one but it was a foul as he touched the line. Neeraj's right-foot touched the line following his run-up and throw.

In the first round, almost every thrower felt the pressure as no one could impress with a strong javelin throw. However, in the second round, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Arshad got a distance of 92.97m which was just sensational. In reply, Chopra 89.45m in his second attempt. (More to follow)