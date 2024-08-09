Advertisement
PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistan Athlete Who Shocked Everyone Including Neeraj Chopra With Longest Javelin Throw In History Of Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Arhsad Nadeem broke the record of longest throw in the Olympics history.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 12:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Arshad Nadeem, 27 years of age is the first athlete of Pakistan who qualified for the Javelin Throw event final out of the seven athletes participating at the Paris Olympics 2024 in France. Nadeem's father Muhammad Ashraf revealed how his villagers played a huge role in funding his training during the early days of his career. Nadeem surprised everyone with a monster throw of 92.97m on Friday (August 9).

"People have no idea how Arshad got to this place today. How his fellow villagers and relatives used to donate money so that he could travel to other cities for his training and events in his early days," his father Muhammad Ashraf told PTI on phone. (Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat Faces Embarrassing Defeat In Semifinal Against Japan's Rei Higuchi)

(More to follow)

