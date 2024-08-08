Aman Sehrawat met Japanese top seed Rei Higuchi in the last-four round and got thrashed by technical superiority. Aman was dominated by the Japenese wrestler in the 57kg free-style semifinal on Thursday (August 8). Within just two minutes of the first period, Japan’s Higuchi Rei finished the game in the semifinal making the job too much easier for the officials and himself qualifying for the finals.

Earlier in quarter-finals, Aman Sehrawat demolished former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania by technical superiority to seal a place in the 57kg free-style semifinal. Aman showed tremendous rhtyhm as he toyed with the Albanian in the second round. The 21-year-old Wrestling star of India locked his legs at the start of the second round and turned him over multiple times to earn eight straight points to secure a 12-0 victory.

The bout started with Aman earing a passivity point after his Russian-turned-Albanian opponent did not initiate any attacking move. Moments later, the Indian effected a left-leg hold to earn two more points to showcase his dominance by going 3-0 up at the end of round 1.

Aman was on song in round 2 and Abakarov, world champion in 2022, bore the brunt. The Indian's superb agility against the 31-year-old Albanian was on display as he attacked the left leg to bring him down. He then effected a 'fitley' (leg lace), turning the Albanian around several times to end the contest with more than two minutes to go.

Abakarov contested the last two points awarded to Aman but the referee ruled in favour of the Indian and awarded him a point.

The 21-year-old Indian, an Asian Championship gold medallist and the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics, was amazingly agile as he kept his defence intact while regularly overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion with leg holds to win the bout on technical superiority (10-0).

Egorov seemed to be in a bit of bother after the first round, requiring medical attention on his knee following Aman's all-out attack. But the Macedonian could not stage a comeback with Aman effecting a takedown to earn two more points and go 10-0 up with more than two minutes remaining on the clock.