PATNA PIRATES VS TAMIL THALAIVAS

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Know when, where, and how to watch the live streaming and Dream11 Prediction of the Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 match between Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

The Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will be hoping to bounce back into form after facing losses in their previous games. While the Pirates will bank on raider Sachin, the Thalaivas will be hoping for raider Narender to take them over the line. Both Patna and Thalaivas are coming into this contest on back of heavy defeats. This is their chance to come back strongly and show their supreme skills on the mat on Wednesday night. Patna Pirates have blown hot and cold in the tournament. They are on the sixth spot on the table with 39 points from 13 matches. They have looked good at times but then dropped their game to surprise everyone.

Even against U Mumba, they looked highly competitive in the first fourteen minutes. But then came that drop in performance. U Mumba cashed in on it and inflicted a 36-23 defeat on Pirates. It is high time now that they bounce in style.

Thalaivas also were beaten on their last encounter against the table toppers Bengaluru Bulls. They have been poor all season and the game against Bulls was no different. They not only failed to pick up important raid points but also let go many bonuses. Thalaivas at currently at 10 spot in the table and need a big boost to bring their campaign back on track. 

Ahead of the PKL match between Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will take place on November 16, Wednesday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The PKL match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match?

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match?

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Dream11 team for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 match:

Sachin Tanwar, Narender Hoshiyar (c), Sunil, Sahil Gulia, Mohit VIII, Monu (vc), Sagar.
 

