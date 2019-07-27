close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants top points table after defeating UP Yoddha 44-19

Gujarat Fortunegiants topped the points table after defeating UP Yoddha 44-19 on day 6 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 match on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants has played two games till now and remained unbeaten to take a lead on the points table. 

PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants top points table after defeating UP Yoddha 44-19
Image credit: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

Gujarat Fortunegiants topped the points table after defeating UP Yoddha 44-19 on day 6 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 match on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants has played two games till now and remained unbeaten to take a lead on the points table. 

UP Yoddha's Parvesh  Bhainswal scored six tackle points, while debutant Sumit, gave an impressive performance for the Gujarat Fortunegiants. However, Gujarat's Rohit Gulia stole the show on scoring a total of 10 points and led the raiding charge for his team.

Shrikant Jadhav became UP Yoddha’s top scorer as he managed five tackle points in total. Raider Monu Goyat earned two bonus points for his team. Gujarat's Sachin Tanwar reached the 300-point landmark in PKL in this match.

At the end of the first half, the score stood at 19-9 in the favour of Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Bhainswal performed superbly and displayed immense strength and managed three successive tackles to give Gujarat Fortunegiants an unbeatable lead.

UP Yoddha was all-out in the match with a little over three minutes remaining of the game. Sonu Janglan came as a substitute and made a raid in the last minute, which was a cherry on the cake for Gujarat’s victory.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 34-22 in the final game of the Hyderabad leg of PKL season 7.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi LeaguePKL 2019Gujarat FortunegiantsUP Yoddha
Next
Story

PKL 2019: Naveen Kumar shines as Delhi Dabang remains unbeaten against Tamil Thalaivas

Must Watch

PT45M7S

DNA: Army Chief warns Pakistan of 'bloodier nose' next time