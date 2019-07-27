PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants top points table after defeating UP Yoddha 44-19

Gujarat Fortunegiants topped the points table after defeating UP Yoddha 44-19 on day 6 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 match on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants has played two games till now and remained unbeaten to take a lead on the points table.

UP Yoddha's Parvesh Bhainswal scored six tackle points, while debutant Sumit, gave an impressive performance for the Gujarat Fortunegiants. However, Gujarat's Rohit Gulia stole the show on scoring a total of 10 points and led the raiding charge for his team.

Shrikant Jadhav became UP Yoddha’s top scorer as he managed five tackle points in total. Raider Monu Goyat earned two bonus points for his team. Gujarat's Sachin Tanwar reached the 300-point landmark in PKL in this match.

At the end of the first half, the score stood at 19-9 in the favour of Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Bhainswal performed superbly and displayed immense strength and managed three successive tackles to give Gujarat Fortunegiants an unbeatable lead.

UP Yoddha was all-out in the match with a little over three minutes remaining of the game. Sonu Janglan came as a substitute and made a raid in the last minute, which was a cherry on the cake for Gujarat’s victory.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 34-22 in the final game of the Hyderabad leg of PKL season 7.