हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabaddi

PKL: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in a tie, Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas shared points after they played out a 30-30 draw in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, here on Thursday.

PKL: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in a tie, Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers
(Source: Twitter)

Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas shared points after they played out a 30-30 draw in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, here on Thursday.

Monu Goyat scored 9 for the Pirates while Ajinkya Pawar came off the bench to score 12 points for Thaliavas. Both teams went into the match on unbeaten streaks and matched each other in an intensely-contested Kabaddi match.

It was raining tackle points the entire half with Pirates` all-rounders also chipping in with tackles and assists. Monu Goyat was the stand-out star for the three-time champions Pirates, picking up difficult points against a well-drilled Tamil Thalaivas defence.

Pirates` players, capable of defending and attacking, made it difficult for Thalaivas to target any weaknesses. The Patna Pirates clinched their first ALL OUT in the last minute of the first half which finished 18-12 in favour of the men in green.

Ajinkya Pawar`s introduction provided much need sharpness to the Tamil raiding unit. His 2-point raid early in the second half set the tone for the Thalaivas who went on to get an All Out in the 8th minute. Ajinkya Pawar also clinched his Super 10 as Thalaivas opened a 2-point with 10 minutes remaining.

Pirates stayed in the game, with two crucial reviews ensuring they stayed within touching distance from the Tamil Thalaivas. Sajin C was having a poor night on the mat for Pirates. Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh ensured they stayed focused with body blocks and dashes. The scores were 30-30 with one minute left in the match and the teams decided to safeguard the three points (for a tie) rather than go for the win.

Bengaluru win

Pawan Sehrawat was at his sublime best as Bengaluru Bulls decimated Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, here on Thursday.

The star raider scored 18 points, including one for a tackle, to help the Bulls regain that top spot on the points table.

Arjun Deshwal`s Super 10 helped Jaipur lose by a margin of just 7 which gave them one crucial point. Jaipur captain Deepak Hooda had yet another poor performance while Bengaluru second raider Chandran Ranjit was hardly required in a largely one-sided match.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KabaddiPKLPro Kabaddi LeaguePatna PiratesTamil ThalaivasBengaluru BullsJaipur Pink Panthers
Next
Story

Four athletes of National Institute of Sports test positive for Covid-19

Must Watch

PT10M30S

PM Modi Security Lapse: 7 Proofs Of Conspiracy