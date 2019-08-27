PM Modi to launch Fit India Movement on August 29; Rijiju urges all to participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Fit India movement on Thursday, August 29. The same was confirmed by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju.

The minister urged all citizens of the country to participate in the Fit India movement in large numbers, adding that “we will take a pledge on the day to stay fit”. Rijiju added that Prime Minister Modi would share his thoughts on the issue while launching the movement.

As part of the movement, common people would be informed about the benefits of staying fit towards leading a healthy life.

The minister further elaborated on the importance of sports in a person’s life, saying, “There is a perception in the country that sports in an extra-curricular activity. We need to bring a change in this system and sports need to be brought in the mainstream. Every person should play some or the other sport.”

Rijiju added that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014, much emphasis has been given to the issue of sports.

He also talked about the issue of shooting events not being part of Olympics in future. Pointing that it were the shooting events where India won most of its Olympics medals, Rijiju said that the Indian Olympic Association must raise the issue with the global body.

“I firmly believe that shooting must remain part of Olympics and such decision should not be taken with which we don’t agree. We will take a decision after the final call is taken on the issue,” he added.