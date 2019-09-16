close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pankaj Advani

PM Narendra Modi lauds Pankaj Advani for winning 4th straight final at IBSF World Billiards Championship

Advani won his fourth straight final in the 150-up format by thrashing local favourite Nay Thway Oo 6-2 in a one-sided final clash. 

PM Narendra Modi lauds Pankaj Advani for winning 4th straight final at IBSF World Billiards Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praises on Pankaj Advani after the Indian snooker and billiards player made the country proud by clinching his 22nd world title at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay.

Advani won his fourth straight final in the 150-up format by thrashing local favourite Nay Thway Oo 6-2 in a one-sided final clash. 

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Advani for making the entire nation proud before admitting that the Indian player's tenacity is admirable.

"Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavours," the Prime Minister wrote. 

In reply, Advani tweeted,"Thank you so much for your wishes Hon PM Sir  It means a lot."

Thway Oo, on the other hand, had to settle for a silver medal for the second consecutive time. 

Tags:
Pankaj AdvaniNarendra ModiSnookerIBSF World Billiards Championship
Next
Story

Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan 55-33

Must Watch

PT5M10S

Pakistan could lose in war with India, but it will have consequences: Imran Khan