PM Narendra Modi lauds Pankaj Advani for winning 4th straight final at IBSF World Billiards Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praises on Pankaj Advani after the Indian snooker and billiards player made the country proud by clinching his 22nd world title at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay.

Advani won his fourth straight final in the 150-up format by thrashing local favourite Nay Thway Oo 6-2 in a one-sided final clash.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Advani for making the entire nation proud before admitting that the Indian player's tenacity is admirable.

"Congratulations @PankajAdvani247! The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. Your tenacity is admirable. Best wishes for your future endeavours," the Prime Minister wrote.

In reply, Advani tweeted,"Thank you so much for your wishes Hon PM Sir It means a lot."

Thway Oo, on the other hand, had to settle for a silver medal for the second consecutive time.