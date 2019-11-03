PM Narendra Modi lauds South African team for winning Rugby World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to social media and congratulated the South African team for winning the 2019 edition of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi lauded the Springboks for displaying a majestic performance and clinching the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time.

"Congratulations @Springboks for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time! What a majestic performance. A historic moment indeed for the Rainbow Country and @CyrilRamaphosa. #RWC2019Champions," the Prime Minister wrote.

Congratulations @Springboks for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time! What a majestic performance. A historic moment indeed for the Rainbow Country and @CyrilRamaphosa. #RWC2019Champions — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2019

On Saturday, the South Africa rugby team thrashed England 32-12 in the summit showdown of the World Cup at the Yokohama International Stadium, south of Tokyo, to lift the trophy for the third time. Duane Vermeulen was declared Player of the Match.

With the win, South Africa have also levelled with New Zealand in the number of world cups won.

While South Africa had defeated Wales 19-16 to book their place in the final of the Rugby World Cup, England crushed New Zealand 19-7 to reach the sunmmit showdown of the marquee event for the first time since 2007.

The two sides had also faced each other in the final of the 2007 Rugby World Cup when the current champions emerged victorious.