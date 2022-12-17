topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
PRO KABADDI 2022

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan in high-octane final to claim 2nd PKL title

The Panthers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the match and clinched their second PKL title.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 11:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan in high-octane final to claim 2nd PKL title

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan played out a high-octane final, but the Panthers ensured that they stayed in the lead for most part of the match and eventually won the match 33-29 to emerge as champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, here on Saturday. V Ajith, Sunil Kumar and Arjun Deshwal emerged as the best players for Jaipur with 6 points each on the night.

Also Read: Highlights Jaipur Pink Panthers 33-29 Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Match: Jaipur beat Pune to claim 2nd PKL title

Pankaj Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the match as the Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 3-1. However, the Jaipur side fought back and levelled the scores at 3-3. But Gaurav Khatri tackled Arjun Deshwal and helped the Pune side regain the lead at 5-4 in the 9th minute.

Thereafter, V Ajith stepped up his game as Jaipur levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides played out a neck and neck contest until Mohammad Nabibakhsh picked up a raid and a tackle point in quick succession and helped Pune take the lead at 10-8 in the 16th minute. However, Ajith caught out Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri to help Jaipur put their noses in front at 12-10 in the 19th minute. The Panthers managed to hold the lead at 14-12 at the stroke of half-time.

The Panthers tackled Aditya Shinde and inflicted an ALL OUT in the 22nd minute to take a substantial lead at 18-13. However, Akash Shinde pulled off a multi-point raid and Pune tackled Ajith soon after to get within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 17-18. But Ankush tackled Akash Shinde and helped the Panthers extend their lead further. However, Aditya Shinde caught out Ankush and Sahul Kumar to keep Pune in the game at 20-23. But Jaipur's Captain Sunil Kumar pulled off a couple of brilliant tackle points as the Panthers continued to stay in the lead at 27-22 in the 34th minute. However, the Pune side didn't give up and tackled Deshwal in the 38th minute and stayed in the contest at 25-29.

Thereafter, Badal Singh tackled V Ajith and Aditya Shinde effected a raid, but Puneri still couldn't find a way to level the scores as Jaipur led at 31-29 in the dying minutes of the game. The Panthers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the match and clinched their second PKL title.

Live Tv

Pro Kabaddi 2022Pro Kabaddi 2022 news updatePro Kabaddi 2022 newsPro Kabaddi 2022 updatePro Kabaddi 2022 finalPro Kabaddi 2022 final news updatePro Kabaddi 2022 final newsPro Kabaddi 2022 final updateJaipur Pink PanthersJaipur Pink Panthers news updateJaipur Pink Panthers newsJaipur Pink Panthers updatePuneri PaltanPuneri Paltan news updatePuneri Paltan newsPuneri Paltan update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?