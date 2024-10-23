Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810746https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/pro-kabaddi-2024-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-tamil-thalaivas-and-puneri-paltan-and-gujarat-giants-vs-u-mumba-match-live-on-tv-and-mobile-apps-2810746.html
NewsOther Sports
PRO KABADDI 2024 LIVE STREAMING

PKL 2024 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Match Live On TV And Mobile Apps?

PKL 2024 Match Live Streaming: The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 game will be played on October 23, Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PKL 2024 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Match Live On TV And Mobile Apps?

PKL 2024 Match Live Streaming: Puneri Paltan who is still undefeated in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will play against Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23. The Pune-based team have secured victories over  Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates in the first two games and is standing at the top of the points table. 

Tamil Thalaivas on the other hand has taken part in one game as of now as they locked horns with Telugu Titans. The Tamil team won their opening game by scoring 44 points. They will look to continue their winning run in the upcoming game to improve their position in the PKL standings.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Match Live Streaming Details:

When will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will be played?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 game will be played on October 23, Wednesday.

Where will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 be held?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 start?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match live streaming?

Fans can livestream the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match on the Disney+Hotstar App and website in India.

Tamil Thalaivas squad: Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Ramkumar Mayandi, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Singh, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Narender, Aashish, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, Moein Safaghi, Amirhossein Bastami.

Puneri Paltan squad: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Nitin, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Mohit, Aman, Vishal, V. Ajith Kumar, Sourav, Mohd. Amaan, Aryavardhan Navale, Ali Hadi, Amir Hassan Noroozi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK