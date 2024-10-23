PKL 2024 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Match Live On TV And Mobile Apps?

PKL 2024 Match Live Streaming: Puneri Paltan who is still undefeated in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will play against Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23. The Pune-based team have secured victories over Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates in the first two games and is standing at the top of the points table.

Tamil Thalaivas on the other hand has taken part in one game as of now as they locked horns with Telugu Titans. The Tamil team won their opening game by scoring 44 points. They will look to continue their winning run in the upcoming game to improve their position in the PKL standings.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Match Live Streaming Details:

When will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will be played?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 game will be played on October 23, Wednesday.

Where will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 be held?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 start?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match live streaming?

Fans can livestream the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match on the Disney+Hotstar App and website in India.

Tamil Thalaivas squad: Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Ramkumar Mayandi, Anuj Kaluram Gawade, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Singh, Ronak, Vishal Chahal, Narender, Aashish, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, Moein Safaghi, Amirhossein Bastami.

Puneri Paltan squad: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Nitin, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Mohit, Aman, Vishal, V. Ajith Kumar, Sourav, Mohd. Amaan, Aryavardhan Navale, Ali Hadi, Amir Hassan Noroozi.