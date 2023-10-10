The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Player Auction kicked off with a bang as kabaddi enthusiasts witnessed history being made on Day 1. Pawan Sehrawat, the kabaddi sensation, rewrote the record books by breaking his own record for the highest-ever buy in the PKL Player Auction, commanding a staggering INR 2.6 crore. The auction, organized by Mashal Sports, took place in Mumbai on Monday, 9th August 2022. Let's dive into the highlights and big surprises from this thrilling auction day.

Pawan Sehrawat's Record-Breaking Bid

Pawan Sehrawat, fondly known as the "Hi-Flyer," lived up to his nickname by soaring to new heights in the auction. Representing Telugu Titans, Sehrawat commanded a jaw-dropping INR 2.6 crore, making him the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history. His electrifying raids and game-changing skills have consistently made him a fan favourite, and this bid only solidifies his status as a kabaddi legend.

International Flair: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

In a surprising turn of events, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Iranian kabaddi powerhouse, emerged as the most expensive foreign player in PKL history. Puneri Paltan secured his services for a remarkable INR 2.35 crore, underlining the growing global appeal of the league.

The Rise of the 1 Crore Club

The PKL auction also saw an expansion of the exclusive "1 crore club." Five-star players breached this elite mark, showcasing the immense value of their kabaddi prowess. Joining Sehrawat and Chiyaneh in this prestigious club were Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali, and Siddharth Desai. The intensity of the bidding wars reflected the high stakes involved in building competitive squads for Season 10.

Fazel Atrachali's Defensive Dominance

Fazel Atrachali, the Iranian defender, continued to make his presence felt with a bid of INR 1.6 crore from the Gujarat Giants. Atrachali not only crossed the 1 crore mark but also retained his record as the most expensive defender in PKL history. His ability to thwart opponents' raiders remains unmatched, and Gujarat Giants will benefit greatly from his defensive prowess.

Day 1 Highlights and Future Prospects

Day 1 of the PKL Player Auction witnessed a total of 23 players being sold to the 12 franchise teams, with 6 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards in play. Mashal Sports' Mr Anupam Goswami expressed his excitement, stating, "It was an exceptional day at the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction as we witnessed five players cross the 1 crore mark." He emphasized the thrill of seeing Pawan Sehrawat reclaim his record, adding that more action was to come on Day 2.

As the kabaddi world eagerly anticipates the start of Season 10, the auction has set the stage for an exhilarating tournament. With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, the franchises aim to construct well-balanced squads that will compete at the highest level of kabaddi excellence. Stay tuned for more updates and excitement in the world of Pro Kabaddi League.