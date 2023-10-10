Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023: Record-Breaking Bids See Three Crossing The 2 Crore Mark

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Player Auction unfolded in grand fashion on 9-10 October 2023, leaving fans and franchises eager to witness the thrilling action of Kabaddi once again. Over the two days of intense bidding wars, a total of 118 players found new homes, with fortunes favouring some and records being shattered.

Pawan Sehrawat Sets a New Record

One of the standout moments of the auction was the exceptional rise of Pawan Sehrawat. The explosive raider, often referred to as the 'Hi-Flyer,' outdid himself by breaking his own record as the most expensive player in PKL Player Auction history. Telugu Titans acquired his services for a staggering INR 2.6 crore, making him the highest-paid player of PKL Season 10.

Iranian Sensation in Category C

The PKL auction also saw a significant influx of international talent. In a remarkable development, Iranian player Amirmohammad Zafardanesh emerged as the most expensive player in Category C, drawing an impressive INR 68 lakh bid from U Mumba. His compatriot, Amirhossein Bastami, found his place with Tamil Thalaivas for INR 30 lakh.

Category D Players Strike It Rich

Category D players also grabbed the spotlight with some lucrative deals. Nitin Kumar's skills on the mat earned him the title of the most expensive player in Category D, as Bengal Warriors secured his services for INR 32.2 lakh. Masanamuthu Lakshnanan joined Tamil Thalaivas with a hefty bid of INR 31.6 lakh, while Ankit became a Patna Pirates asset for INR 31.5 lakh.

Players Embrace High Expectations

Pawan Sehrawat, the star raider of the auction, acknowledged the weight of expectations that come with a record-breaking bid. He said, “I have a responsibility for the team. If a franchise has acquired a player for such a high bid, then the franchise expects that player to take the team to a PKL title. I will certainly carry out my responsibilities for the Telugu Titans.”

Fazel Atrachali's Positive Outlook

Fazel Atrachali, the most expensive defender in PKL history, expressed his delight in joining Gujarat Giants. He recalled his previous stint with the team in Season 5 and shared his optimism about the move. He said, “I am extremely happy to join Gujarat Giants. They are a very good team. I played with them in Season 5. They know how to take care of the players. I have a very good feeling about this move.”

As the dust settles on the PKL Season 10 Player Auction, kabaddi enthusiasts eagerly await the action on the mat, where these star players will aim to justify their hefty price tags and lead their teams to glory in Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2023. Stay tuned for more updates and action from the world of Pro Kabaddi!