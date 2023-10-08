Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023: From UP Yoddhas To Patna Pirates, PKL Auction Purse Of All 12 Teams

The countdown to the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 10 has begun, and Kabaddi enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as the PKL 10 Auction is set to take place on October 8 and 9. With the tournament scheduled to kick off on December 2, the stakes are higher than ever. One of the most significant changes this season is the increased player purse, with each team now having a hefty budget of 5 crores INR. But how have the franchises utilized this purse so far? Let's take a closer look.

The Player Purse Increase

In a significant development, the organizers have boosted the player purse for the upcoming season. Unlike the previous season, where each team had a 4.4 crores INR purse, they now have 5 crores INR at their disposal. This financial injection promises a more competitive auction and, in turn, a thrilling season.

Current State of Affairs

Before diving into the specifics, it's essential to understand the balance left in the player purse of each team. As the teams gear up for the PKL 10 Auction, they've already invested in their current rosters. The rules state that each franchise must maintain a squad of a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.

Team-wise Balance and Retained Players

Let's delve into the numbers:

Bengal Warriors: With a remaining purse of 42,269,552 INR, they've retained 8 players.

Bengaluru Bulls: They've got 29,938,470 INR left in their purse, with 9 players retained.

Dabang Delhi: Their balance stands at 31,269,552 INR, with 9 players retained.

Gujarat Giants: They boast a purse of 40,267,075 INR and have retained 6 players.

Haryana Steelers: With 31,334,552 INR remaining, they've retained 12 players.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Despite retaining 12 players, their purse remains at just 8,795,802 INR.

Patna Pirates: They've got 30,960,545 INR left and have retained 10 players.

Puneri Paltan: A balance of 28,071,538 INR remains after retaining 13 players.

Tamil Thalaivas: They have 24,364,164 INR left in their purse and have retained 14 players.

Telugu Titans: With a balance of 34,462,733 INR, they've retained 9 players.

U Mumba: They've got 26,998,360 INR left and have retained 13 players.

UP Yoddha: With 20,642,802 INR in their purse, they've retained 10 players.

What's Next?

The countdown to the PKL 10 Auction is well underway, and the remaining purse values of the teams will play a significant role in shaping their strategies. With some franchises having more funds at their disposal than others, it will be fascinating to see how they approach the auction. Which big names will go under the hammer, and which teams will secure their services? All these questions will be answered in the coming days, and Kabaddi fans can hardly wait for the excitement to unfold.