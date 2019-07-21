close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in season's first Southern derby

Star raider Siddharth Desai finished the opening clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 against U Mumba with just five points after picking his first point in the 33rd minute.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in season&#039;s first Southern derby
Image Credits: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

Hosts Telugu Titans take on Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas in the second clash of Sunday's double-header at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad following their defeat in the opening clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 against U Mumba. 

The hosts were overly reliant on star raider Siddharth Desai who failed to make his presence felt. The raider finished the clash with just five points after picking his first point of the clash in the 33rd minute.

The Tamil Thalaivas enjoy a sturdy defence having signed the likes of Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar with Manjeet Chhillar the man in focus from the left cover position. Siddharth will be looking to make amends for an underwhelming show in the opening clash, but will certainly need to push himself to make his presence felt. 

Another interesting face-off will be between Tamil Thalaivas' newly signed star raider Rahul Chaudhari and his ex-team Telugu Titans' who he represented in the previous six editions of the PKL.

Chaudhari was one of the top performers for the Telegu Titans' in the previous editions of the tournament and it will certainly be interesting to witness how he plans the downfall of his previous franchise.    

Team India captain Ajay Thakur is currently leading the Tamil Thalaivas, having led the franchise for three consecutive seasons. Thakur has accumulated 426 points in 44 matches across two seasons making him a threat for any opposition.  

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi League 2019Telugu TitansTamil ThalaivasU MumbaManjeet Chhillar
Next
Story

Sprinter Hima Das wins 400 meter race to claim 5th gold of the month

Must Watch

PT5M6S

5W1H: 'Muslim buy weapons ' Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad's provocative statement on mob lynching