Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in season's first Southern derby

Hosts Telugu Titans take on Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas in the second clash of Sunday's double-header at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad following their defeat in the opening clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 against U Mumba.

The hosts were overly reliant on star raider Siddharth Desai who failed to make his presence felt. The raider finished the clash with just five points after picking his first point of the clash in the 33rd minute.

The Tamil Thalaivas enjoy a sturdy defence having signed the likes of Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar with Manjeet Chhillar the man in focus from the left cover position. Siddharth will be looking to make amends for an underwhelming show in the opening clash, but will certainly need to push himself to make his presence felt.

Another interesting face-off will be between Tamil Thalaivas' newly signed star raider Rahul Chaudhari and his ex-team Telugu Titans' who he represented in the previous six editions of the PKL.

Chaudhari was one of the top performers for the Telegu Titans' in the previous editions of the tournament and it will certainly be interesting to witness how he plans the downfall of his previous franchise.

Team India captain Ajay Thakur is currently leading the Tamil Thalaivas, having led the franchise for three consecutive seasons. Thakur has accumulated 426 points in 44 matches across two seasons making him a threat for any opposition.