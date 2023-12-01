Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Live Streaming, Squads, Venues, Schedule; All You Need To Know About PKL 2023

After a thrilling four-year hiatus, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is making a triumphant return with its highly anticipated tenth season. The league promises fans an electrifying display of skill, strategy, and intense competition. Let's delve into all the essential details you need to know about Pro Kabaddi League 2023, from the schedule and venues to the participating teams.

Watch the Mumboys take on the Yoddhas on December 2, 7:30 PM onwards, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and for free on @DisneyPlusHS mobile app _#ProKabaddi #PKLSeason10 #HarSaansMeinKabaddi @umumba @UpYoddhas pic.twitter.com/Br5rz9SGEY — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 1, 2023

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Schedule: A Two-Month Extravaganza

The PKL 2023 is set to kick off on December 2, 2023, at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad. The league stage will span two months, concluding on February 21, 2024. The schedule will take the teams to various franchise home cities, creating an exciting and diverse playing field.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Venues: A Pan-India Spectacle

Witness the action unfold at ten different venues across the country, showcasing the popularity of kabaddi in various regions. From the high-energy atmosphere at Ahmedabad's Arena by TransStadia to the iconic Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi, each venue adds its unique flavour to the league.

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida DOME by NSCI, Mumbai SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Teams & Squads: Powerhouses Ready for Battle

The league boasts a stellar lineup of teams, each with its unique set of players ready to showcase their kabaddi prowess. Here's a glimpse of the teams participating in PKL 2023:

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Player List

Bengal Warriors

Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh

Bengaluru Bulls

Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali

Dabang Delhi K.C

Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu

Gujarat Giants

Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh

Haryana Steelers

Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Ashish Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS

Patna Pirates

Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar

Puneri Paltan

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaei Mehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardee, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde

Tamil Thalaiva

Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K

Telugu Titans

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari

U Mumba

Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

UP Yodha

Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Catch the Action

For fans eager to catch the live action, Star Sports Network's TV channels hold the broadcasting rights for the tenth edition of Pro Kabaddi League in India. Additionally, the matches will be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Fixtures: Mark Your Calendars

The fixtures promise an intense showdown between the teams, with each match contributing to the overall excitement of the league. From the opening encounter between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on December 2 to the final matches leading up to the playoffs, every date on the schedule is a potential game-changer.