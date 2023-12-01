Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Live Streaming, Squads, Venues, Schedule; All You Need To Know About PKL 2023
The PKL 2023 is set to kick off on December 2, 2023, at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Trending Photos
After a thrilling four-year hiatus, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is making a triumphant return with its highly anticipated tenth season. The league promises fans an electrifying display of skill, strategy, and intense competition. Let's delve into all the essential details you need to know about Pro Kabaddi League 2023, from the schedule and venues to the participating teams.
Chidegi jung __
Hoga _________ muqabla _
Watch the Mumboys take on the Yoddhas on December 2, 7:30 PM onwards, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and for free on @DisneyPlusHS mobile app _#ProKabaddi #PKLSeason10 #HarSaansMeinKabaddi @umumba @UpYoddhas pic.twitter.com/Br5rz9SGEY — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 1, 2023
Also Read: LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, 4th T20I Cricket Match Live Score: All Eyes On Ruturaj Gaikwad
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Schedule: A Two-Month Extravaganza
The PKL 2023 is set to kick off on December 2, 2023, at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad. The league stage will span two months, concluding on February 21, 2024. The schedule will take the teams to various franchise home cities, creating an exciting and diverse playing field.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Venues: A Pan-India Spectacle
Witness the action unfold at ten different venues across the country, showcasing the popularity of kabaddi in various regions. From the high-energy atmosphere at Ahmedabad's Arena by TransStadia to the iconic Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi, each venue adds its unique flavour to the league.
- The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
- Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
- Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
- SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
- Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
- DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
- SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
- Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
- Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
- Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Teams & Squads: Powerhouses Ready for Battle
The league boasts a stellar lineup of teams, each with its unique set of players ready to showcase their kabaddi prowess. Here's a glimpse of the teams participating in PKL 2023:
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Player List
Name of the Team Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Player List
Bengal Warriors
Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh
Bengaluru Bulls
Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali
Dabang Delhi K.C
Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu
Gujarat Giants
Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh
Haryana Steelers
Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Ashish Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS
Patna Pirates
Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar
Puneri Paltan
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaei Mehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardee, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
Tamil Thalaiva
Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K
Telugu Titans
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari
U Mumba
Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
UP Yodha
Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Catch the Action
For fans eager to catch the live action, Star Sports Network's TV channels hold the broadcasting rights for the tenth edition of Pro Kabaddi League in India. Additionally, the matches will be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Fixtures: Mark Your Calendars
The fixtures promise an intense showdown between the teams, with each match contributing to the overall excitement of the league. From the opening encounter between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on December 2 to the final matches leading up to the playoffs, every date on the schedule is a potential game-changer.
Live Tv