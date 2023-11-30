trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693803
IND VS AUS 4TH T20

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, 4th T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav vs Matthew Wade

India Vs Australia (LIVE), 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: India Aim To Bounce Back After Glenn Maxwell's Heroics.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
LIVE Score Updates Of IND vs AUS 4th T20: In the upcoming penultimate T20 match between India and Australia at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, India aims to secure a series win after missing the chance in Guwahati. Despite India's strong batting performance in the previous game, Glenn Maxwell's brilliant century led Australia to victory. With designated vice-captain Shreyas Iyer returning, India seeks to maintain its winning momentum in preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The top order, featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been prolific, but India's bowling, especially Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, raises concerns. Deepak Chahar's potential inclusion and the return of Mukesh Kumar aim to bolster the bowling attack. Meanwhile, Australia, missing key players, introduces new faces like Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott. The captain winning the toss may opt to chase in anticipation of dew affecting the game. The clash promises a run-filled spectacle as both teams aim for victory.

 

Check LIVE Score Of India vs Australia 4th T20I of five-match T20 series. 

 

30 November 2023
22:04 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 4th T20: Full Squad

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe

22:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 4th T20 match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

