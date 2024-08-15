Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction: Format, Key Players, Most Expensive Players, Live Streaming, Schedule; All You Need To Know

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) prepares for its 11th season, excitement is already in the air as all 12 franchises gear up for the highly anticipated player auction on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. This auction is a pivotal event, where teams will strategize, spend big, and build their squads in pursuit of the championship title. The PKL 2024 auction will feature over 500 players, including top-tier Indian and international talent, going under the hammer. These players are divided into four categories based on their base prices: Category A (INR 30 lakh), Category B (INR 20 lakh), Category C (INR 13 lakh), and Category D (INR 9 lakh). The categories are further divided by player roles into raiders, defenders, and all-rounders, ensuring that each franchise can target their specific needs.

Each team enters the auction with a player purse of INR 5 crore. However, the actual amount available for bidding varies based on the number of players retained by each franchise. With a minimum squad size of 18 players and a maximum of 25, the auction will be a delicate balancing act for teams as they aim to fill the remaining 212 slots.



Star Players and Key Retentions



Before the auction, 88 players were retained across three categories: Elite Retained Players, Retained Young Players, and Existing New Young Players. This retention policy has allowed teams to secure their core players, leaving fans eagerly awaiting which star athletes will switch teams.

Big names such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, and Maninder Singh are among those who were not retained and will be available for bidding. Their availability has set the stage for intense bidding wars, as teams look to secure these game-changing players.



What to Expect from the Auction



The auction is not just about big names; it’s also about strategic buys that can offer value and depth to the squads. Teams will have their eyes on emerging talent, including 24 players from the Khelo India University Games 2024, who will bring fresh energy and potential to the league.



Another key aspect to watch is how teams manage their overseas player slots. Each team is allowed to have between two and four overseas players, which means franchises will have to make tough decisions on whether to go for experience or take a gamble on lesser-known international players.



PKL 2024: The Road Ahead



The upcoming PKL season promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Following the auction, teams will have a short window to integrate new players and build chemistry ahead of the league's start, tentatively scheduled between October and December 2024. With every team aiming to lift the trophy, the stakes have never been higher.

The auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 7 PM onwards on August 15, ensuring that fans can catch every moment of the action.