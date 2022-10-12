NewsOther Sports
PRO KABADDI LEAGUE SEASON 9

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: Maninder Singh shines as Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls, check score

PKL: The Bengal team rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half to widen their lead at 20-17

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: Maninder Singh shines as Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls, check score

The Bengal Warriors picked up their second consecutive victory after taking down Bengaluru Bulls 42-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Captain Maninder Singh was the star performer for the Warriors with 11 points, while raider Shrikant Jadhav contributed with 6 points. Girish Maruti Ernak pulled off a couple of brilliant tackles as Bengal Warriors inched ahead at 3-1. However, Aman tackled Shrikant Jadhav and moments later, Bharat effected a raid to help the Bulls gain the lead at 5-4 in the 10th minute. The Bengaluru defense unit led by Aman showcased top form and reduced the Warriors to just two players on the mat in the 12th minute. Thereafter, the Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT in the 17th minute and took a massive lead at 14-9. But, the Warriors came roaring back through stupendous raids by Maninder Singh and regained the lead at 15-14 at the end of the first half.

The Bengal team rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half to widen their lead at 20-17. Maninder continued to chip in with raid points as the Warriors earned a 9-point lead at 27-18 in the 28th minute. Moments later, Bengal inflicted another ALL OUT to take complete control of the match. Vikash Kandola effected a couple of raids in the last few minutes of the match, but Bengaluru couldn't catch up with the Warriors. The Bengal team held on to their lead and closed out a clinical victory in the end.

Tune In details (14/10/2022) 

7:30 PM: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

8:30 PM: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers  

9:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru 

All the matches can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar 

Live Tv

pro kabaddi league season 9PKL 9pkl season 9Maninder SinghBengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru BullsBengal Warriors beat Bengaluru BullsBengal WarriorsBengaluru Bulls

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?