Legendary athlete PT Usha expresses delight following nomination for IAAF Veteran Pin

Legendary Indian sprinter PT Usha on Thursday expressed delight following a nomination for the International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) ‘Veteran Pin’.

The 55-year-old Olympian expressed thankfulness to the IAAF for the "incredible honour" in a tweet which further comprised of a letter from IAAF CEO Jon Ridgeon.

"IAAF Veteran Pin for the long and meritorious service to the cause of World Athletics! Thank you IAAF for this incredible honour," said the Tweet.

IAAF CEO Jon Ridgeon's letter to the sprinter comprised of her nomination for the IAAF Veteran Pin for her "long and meritorious service to the cause of World Athletics". It further consisted of an invitation to the 55-year-old for attending the award ceremony during the opening of the 52nd IAAF Congress set to be held in Doha in September.

“We are delighted that you have been nominated by your Area Association as a recipient of the IAAF Veteran Pin for your long and meritorious service to the cause of World Athletics," the letter read.

"It is my pleasure to invite you to participate in the award ceremony which will take place during the opening ceremony of the 52nd IAAF Congress at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on eve of September 24,” it added.