Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Semifinal 2, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs TAM online and on TV channel?

Having qualified directly for the semi-finals after finishing top of the points table in the league stage, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be well rested for their game against the Bengaluru Bulls. For the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the duo of Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari will once again be tasked with leading the charge in attack. However, for the Bengaluru Bulls, who defeated last season’s champions Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator 1, will turn to the very capable Vikash Kandola and Bharat to lead the way.

The second Semi-Final of the night will pit the Puneri Paltan, who finished second on the points table, against the Tamil Thalaivas, a team that has surprised one and all by turning a corner, in style. Leading the line for Puneri Paltan will be the inimitable Fazel Atrachali along with the likes of Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas’ in-form skipper Ajinkya Pawar and Narender will hope that their history making season has at least one more chapter waiting to be written.

Ahead of the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match in PKL, here's all you need to know

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will take place on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022-23 match?

The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022-23 match?

The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.