Puneri Paltan Vs Tamil Thalaivas, 2nd SemiFinal Match PKL9 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Big match between two quality sides

Puneri Paltan will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 2nd semi-final of Pro Kabaddi League season 2. That match will start right after conclusion of the first semi-final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls. Paltan will be a tough team to beat. They finished the second on the points table. On the other hand, Thalaivas are a team who have sprung a sweet surprise this season for everyone. This will be a tough match between two quality sides.

"The team is in a good place and we will continue to work on our tactics, keep clarity in our roles, and work in a way that our co-ordination is not disturbed as well. We will continue to discuss these essential aspects, and if we can execute our plans well, there is no doubt we will do well against Puneri Paltan," said Tamil Thalaivas’ coach Ashan Kumar, heading into the match.

Fazel Atrachali will be play a crucial role for Puneri Paltan. Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar are other players in Puneri Paltan ranks who will be crucial for them. For Tamil Thalaivas Ajinkya Pawar and Narender will play a big role. We are going to see a tough battle in our hands.