topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
PUNERI PALTAN VS TELUGU TITANS 2022

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs TEL online and on TV channel?

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs TEL online and on TV channel?

Puneri Paltan lead the points standings with 11 victories, four defeats, and two ties. When the Paltan needed them most, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat came through with 124 and 120 raid points, respectively. Akash Shinde has also performed admirably lately and has amassed 88 raid points. Sanket Sawant is their second-best defender, scoring 20 tackle points, while Fazel Atrachali has demonstrated his class on defence with 40 tackle points and support from Sombir's 32 tackle points.

Also Read: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch MUM vs BEN online and on TV channel?

Telugu Titans have two victories and fifteen defeats so far this year, but they have displayed some promise in their previous two games. For the Titans, Siddharth Desai has been in excellent form, scoring 142 raid points. Vinay has looked good for his 37 raid points, and the Titans also have other quality raiders including Monu Goyat (32 raid points) and Abhishek Singh (29 raid points). Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal, who play defence, have demonstrated their strength in recent games by scoring 40 and 33 tackle points, respectively.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans have faced off 17 times. Puneri Paltan has triumphed in 10 of these, while Telugu Titans has won six of them. One match ended in a draw.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will be played on Saturday, November 26.

Where will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team

Defenders: Prince D, Sombir, Parvesh Bhainswal
All-Rounder: Mohsen Maghsoudlou
Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Siddharth Desai
Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal
Voice-Captain: Sombir

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans starting 7

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Akash Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Siddharth Desai, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Full Squads

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Gholamabbas Korouki

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh,Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Thambi,Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Sakthivel R, Soleiman Pahlevani, Vaibhav Garje,Deepak Hooda, Ashish Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Rohit, Manoj Gowda, Balaji D.

Live Tv

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022Puneri Paltan team 2022 Telugu Titans team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live Score Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans live score Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans dream 11 prediction PUN vs TEL live PUN vs TEL match pkl PUN vs TEL live streaming PUN vs TEL  match tv channel PUN vs TEL match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?