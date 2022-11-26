Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs TEL online and on TV channel?

Puneri Paltan lead the points standings with 11 victories, four defeats, and two ties. When the Paltan needed them most, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat came through with 124 and 120 raid points, respectively. Akash Shinde has also performed admirably lately and has amassed 88 raid points. Sanket Sawant is their second-best defender, scoring 20 tackle points, while Fazel Atrachali has demonstrated his class on defence with 40 tackle points and support from Sombir's 32 tackle points.

Telugu Titans have two victories and fifteen defeats so far this year, but they have displayed some promise in their previous two games. For the Titans, Siddharth Desai has been in excellent form, scoring 142 raid points. Vinay has looked good for his 37 raid points, and the Titans also have other quality raiders including Monu Goyat (32 raid points) and Abhishek Singh (29 raid points). Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal, who play defence, have demonstrated their strength in recent games by scoring 40 and 33 tackle points, respectively.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans have faced off 17 times. Puneri Paltan has triumphed in 10 of these, while Telugu Titans has won six of them. One match ended in a draw.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will be played on Saturday, November 26.

Where will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team

Defenders: Prince D, Sombir, Parvesh Bhainswal

All-Rounder: Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal

Voice-Captain: Sombir

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans starting 7

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Akash Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Siddharth Desai, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Full Squads

