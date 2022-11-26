U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch MUM vs BEN online and on TV channel?

U Mumba had eight wins and eight losses, placing them close to the bottom of the standings. Guman Singh has been U Mumba's top raider, scoring 103 raid points so far. Guman has received assistance from Ashish and Jai Bhagwan, who each contributed 69 and 54 raid points. With 43 tackle points, Rinku has anchored the Mumboys' defence. Mohit and Surinder Singh have also contributed, scoring 31 and 30 tackle points, respectively. With 21 tackle points for U Mumba, Harendra Kumar and Ashish both demonstrated their defensive prowess.

Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, have amassed eight victories, lost six defeats, and engaged in two ties. Maninder Singh has scored 185 raid points for the Warriors and has displayed poise and composure in attack. Deepak Hooda and Shrikant Jadhav both earned 42 and 79 raid points respectively for their experience. In his most recent game, Girish Maruti Ernak was at the peak of his game. He has 46 tackle points thus far this season. Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje, who have accumulated 29 and 25 tackle points, respectively, are on his side.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

Bengal Warriors and U Mumba have faced off 17 times. With 12 victories, U Mumba leads Bengal Warriors, who have four victories. One contest resulted in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors will be played on Saturday, November 26.

Where will the match between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team

Guman Singh (vc), Maninder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Girish Maruti Ernak (c), Mohit, Shubham Shinde

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors starting 7

U Mumba likely starting 7

Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku and Mohit

Bengal Warriors likely starting 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Manoj Gowda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti Ernak

Full Squads

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Gholamabbas Korouki

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh,Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Thambi,Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Sakthivel R, Soleiman Pahlevani, Vaibhav Garje,Deepak Hooda, Ashish Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Rohit, Manoj Gowda, Balaji D.