Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After a loss in their last game, Puneri Paltan are still winless this season having suffered two defeats and tied their other match in Season 9 so far. They will be hoping to set the record straight by getting their first win of the campaign on Sunday and will rely heavily on Aslam Inamdar, who is their top-scorer this season with 38 raid points. The likes of Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde, who have scored 22 and 12 raid points respectively, will need to support Inamdar. As far as the tackling is concerned, Gaurav Khatri has been their best defender with seven tackle points and he’ll hope that Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh find form in defence soon.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be confident about registering a third consecutive win. After a loss in their season opener, the Season 2 champions have won their last two games and will fancy their chances against their Maharashtra rivals. Their lead raiders Guman Singh and Ashish showed what they are capable of in the last match and have accounted for a total of 21 and 19 raid points respectively in Season 9. Jai Bhagwan is another player who has impressed in attack for U Mumba with 15 raid points. Defensively, Rinku has been their best tackler with nine tackle points, while Surinder Singh and Kiran Magar have also contributed eight and six tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and U Mumba have faced each other 18 times. Puneri Paltan have won seven matches while U Mumba have won nine games. Two of these matches finished in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will the match between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the match between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.