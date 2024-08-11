Punjab Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harbhajan Singh ETO announced that the state government has decided to give Rs 1 crore to each player of the men's hockey team who hails from Punjab following their bronze medal triumph at the Paris Olympics. The Indian men's hockey team made history in Paris by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years.

Following their 2-1 triumph over Spain in the bronze medal match courtesy of captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace, Hockey India announced a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for each player of the men's hockey team and Rs 7.5 lakh for each member of the support staff in recognition of their remarkable display.

AAP leader Harbhajan announced that players who hail from Punjab and were a part of the Indian team will be awarded Rs 1 crore each. (Indian Men’s Hockey Team Receives Heroic Welcome After Winning Medal At Paris Olympics 2024- WATCH)

"We are happy as the Indian Hockey team has won the bronze medal at the Olympics. The Punjab Government has decided to give Rs 1 crore each to Indian hockey team player from Punjab. We are hopeful that the Indian Hockey team will win gold at the Olympics," Harbhajan told ANI.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla added, "It is a matter of pride that the Indian Hockey team has won the bronze medal at the Olympics. Most of the players are from Punjab. The team played well. The players should be supported economically so that the youth will also get motivated to take sports."

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal asserted that their government will provide the needed assistance to ensure that the India hockey team returns with a gold medal in the next Olympics.

"The entire state of Punjab is proud of the achievement of the Indian Hockey team...The government of Punjab has taken many initiatives to raise the level of sports in the state...The Punjab government will provide the required assistance to ensure that the Indian Hockey team wins the gold medal at the Olympics," Dhaliwal told ANI.

India player Shamsher Singh after arriving in Amritsar vowed that the Indian team will win a gold medal next time and said, "We are receiving a lot of people from everyone...Next time we will surely win the gold medal."

Sukhjeet Singh added, "I am feeling very happy. This was my first Olympics and I won a medal for the country. We will perform better next time."

India players returned to India on Saturday and paid tribute to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand in the national capital. On Sunday, a couple of players including captain Harmanpreet arrived in Amritsar. Following their arrival members of their family, State's Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and others extended a warm welcome.