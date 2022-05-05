The Indian team will begin their BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 campaign on May 8 with the men's team taking on Germany in their first Group C fixture while the women's team meeting Canada in Group D match-up later in the day.

The biennial international championship in Bangkok, Thailand will feature some of the world's best shuttlers in action from May 8-15. It marks the 32nd running of the Thomas and 29th edition of the Uber Cup, which have histories dating back to 1949 and 1957 respectively.

Indonesia are the most successful team in the Thomas Cup with 14 titles, while China are the most successful team in the Uber Cup with 15 titles. Indonesia and China won the Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup respectively in Aarhus, Denmark last October.

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will headline the Indian contingent which also includes former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, All England Open women's doubles semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

PV Sindhu didn't hold back in her post-match interaction. "Totally unfair on the umpire's part," she says for asking her to hand over the serve to Akane Yamaguchi at 14-11 for apparent delay. #BAC2022 Badminton Asia Instagram #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/DKUUusL2s3 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 30, 2022

Unnati Hooda, who made history after becoming the youngest Indian badminton player to be selected for the Asian Games at 14, is also a part of the Uber Cup squad.Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 will be broadcasted on Sports 18 in India. On May 9, India will face Canada in Thomas Cup while the women's team will face USA.

On May 10, the Indian women's will be in action against South Korea while the men's team will face Chinese Taipei on May 11. The quarter-finals will follow on May 12, with the semi-finals on May 13, the Uber Cup Final on May 14, and the Thomas Cup Final on May 15. The exact session times for these days are to be confirmed.

India's Thomas Cup squad Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Priyanshu Rajawat. Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

India's Uber Cup squad Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, and Unnati Hooda. Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, and Shruti Mishra.