janata curfew

PV Sindhu, Hima Das, Heena Sidhu thank essential service providers amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, the Indian women's hockey team and star sprinter Hima Das among others came out to their balconies on Sunday to clap and ring bells in order to express their support to all those professionals who are working selflessly day and night in an effort to fight the deadly coronavirus.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India observed a Janata Curfew on March 22 by not getting out of their houses between 7 am and 9 pm. It was their first step towards their fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

The Prime Minister had also urged his countrymen to come to their balconies at 5pm and show their support to the emergency workers like doctors, paramedics, Army, police, media personnel among others by clapping or rang any musical instrument even kitchen utensils like plates for a five-minute duration.

Sindhu, Das and many other Indian athletes joined the initiative by staying indoors and coming to their balconies on the eve of March 22 to express their gratitude to the unsung warriors.

"Let’s clap for those  who keep us safe #RealHeroes #COVIDー19," Indian shuttler Sindhu wrote along with the video of herself clapping from the terrace of her home. 

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia too posted a video of claps and bells ringing in his locality on his official Twitter handle. He also saluted the health-care workers and people in the frontline fighting the virus. 

"I thank all the health-care workers and all the people in the frontline fighting COVID-19. You are the real heroes I salute you," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Indian shooter Heena Sidhu too shared a video of herself clapping and wrote that she has never felt such kind of unity in the air before.

"This was the best feeling in the world!! It felt like a war cry...we r all in this together. I have never before felt such unity in the air. No diwali, no holi, christmas have ever brought us together.
Lets do this everyday till its over Lets all be together #IndiaFightsCorona ," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Let us take a look at how other sports personalities thanked essential service providers:

 

 

 

 

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people and has affected more than 3,30,000 persons globally. India has so far reported 396 cases of coronavirus and eight deaths from it. 

 

 

 

 

 

