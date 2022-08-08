Two-time Olympic bronze medallist PV Sindhu will be bidding to win her first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal when she takes on Canada’s Michelle Li in the gold medal clash on Monday (August 8). Sindhu was at her clinical best as she defeated the Malaysian rival in straight games, winning the match 21-10, 21-17 in quick time.

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad had too many weapons in her arsenal and did not have to break a sweat in reaching her second successive women’s singles final. In 2018, she had lost to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the final.

Li is the 2014 CWG gold medallist at Glasgow and currently ranked No. 13 in the world. World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and the top men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday made it to the finals in their respective sections.

Kidambi Srikanth lost in the men’s singles semifinals as did the young women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won the women’s doubles bronze medal late on Sunday.

With a lot at stake for the Indian badminton contingent following a superb show in Gold Coast four years ago, Sindhu, the former World Champion and world No 1, set the ball rolling for India with a dominant win against Yeo Jia Min of Malaysia in the women`s singles semi-finals.

Lakshya Sen made it to the men’s singles final after beating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore in the semifinal, recovering from a loss in the second game to quell the challenge of the Singapore shuttler 21-10, 18-21, 21-18.

Match Details

When is the Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s singles gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li taking place?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s singles gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li will take place on Monday (August 8).

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s singles gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s singles gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li will take place around 120pm IST.

Where can I watch Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s singles gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s singles gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li will be LIVE on DD National network and Sony Six Network.

How can I watch livestream of Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s singles gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s singles gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li will be available on livestream on SonyLiv website and app.