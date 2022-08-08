NewsOther Sports
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 India Schedule: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and India hockey team bid to bring home gold

In table tennis, Indian legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will be bidding to win his 7th CWG gold, when he takes on Liam Pitchford of England in the men’s singles final.

India will look to end their campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on a high as they get set to compete in five gold medal events on Day 11 of the event in Birmingham on Monday (August 8). The day will begin with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu competing in the women’s singles final against Canada’s Michelle Li.

Sindhu’s clash will be followed by young Indian sensation Lakshya Sen battling against NG Tze Yong of Malaysia in the men’s singles final. Both Sindhu and Lakshya are assured of winning at least a silver medal but will not be ready to settle for anything less than gold.

The doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy will then take on Sean Vendy and Ben Lane of England in the men’s doubles badminton final. In table tennis, Indian legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will be bidding to win his 7th CWG gold, when he takes on Liam Pitchford of England in the men’s singles final while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will battle Paul Drinkhall of England for bronze.

Sharath won his sixth CWG gold with Sreeja Akula by winning the mixed doubles title on Sunday. Finally, the Indian men’s hockey team will take on Australia hoping to win claim gold.

The Indian women hockey team won the CWG bronze medal on Sunday and men’s hockey team are the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist.

Check full India schedule on Day 11 of CWG 2022 here…

Badminton (Gold Medal Matches)

1:20pm - Women’s Singles Finals – PV Sindhu

2:10pm - Men’s Singles Finals – Lakshya Sen

3pm - Men’s Doubles Finals - Chirag/Satwik

Table Tennis

Men’s Singles’ Bronze medal match – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (From 330pm)

Men’s Singles’ Final – Achanta Sharath Kamal

Hockey (Gold Medal Match)

5pm – India vs Australia

